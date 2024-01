BANGKOK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Thailand received 2.74 million foreign visitors from Jan. 1 to 28, up 40% year-on-year, the tourism ministry said on Tuesday.

The government is targeting 35 million foreign tourists in 2024, up from an estimated 28 million visitors last year. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)