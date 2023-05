May 04, 2023 at 10:59 pm

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand received 8.6 million foreign arrivals in the January-April period, with spending of 353 billion baht ($10.47 billion), a government official said on Friday.

The government expected more than 520,000 foreign tourists in the week of May 1-7, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.

($1 = 33.72 baht)

