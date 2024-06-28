BANGKOK, June 28 (Reuters) - Thailand recorded a current account surplus of $0.7 billion in May, the Bank of Thailand said on Friday, after a small deficit in the previous month.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy continued to grow in May but the pace slowed from the previous month, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.

The recovery of exports and manufacturing is likely to be slow, but higher tourism and government spending will continue to support activity, it said.

Exports rose 7.8% in May from a year earlier. Private consumption rose 0.3% in May from the previous month but investment dropped 3% on the month.

The central bank has forecast economic growth of 2.6% this year and 3% next year.

Last year's 1.9% expansion lagged regional peers.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by John Mair)