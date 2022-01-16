Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thailand reports first death from Omicron coronavirus variant

01/16/2022 | 05:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand has reported its first death from the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, a health official said on Sunday.

The death, a 86-year-old woman from the southern province of Songkhla, came after Thailand detected its first Omicron case last month that led to the reinstatement of its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for foreign visitors.

"The woman is a bed-ridden, Alzheimer patient," health ministry spokesman Rungrueng Kitphati told Reuters.

Such a death was expected as the country has so far reported over 10,000 Omicron cases, he said, adding that Thailand would not need further containment measures.

Thailand reported 8,077 new infections and nine deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to more than 2.3 million cases and nearly 22,000 deaths since the pandemic started in 2020.

About 66% of an estimated 72 million living in the country have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccines, but about 14.9% have received booster shots.

On Jan. 11, the central bank said Southeast Asia's second-largest economy would take a 0.3% hit from Omicron, although it should be managed by the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:23aIndonesia to introduce new tax breaks on property, car sales
RE
07:15aAnalysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip
RE
06:51aEgypt to increase investments in state-owned oil companies to $1.92 bln in FY 2022-2023
RE
06:51aEgypt to increase investments in state-owned oil companies to 30 bln egp in fy 2022-2023 - statement
RE
06:41aUK PM Johnson must address culture that led to lockdown parties - Conservative chairman
RE
06:37aFBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
RE
06:34aSomali government spokesperson wounded in suicide bomb attack -police, state media
RE
06:34a'UPSIDE DOWN AGAIN' : Omicron surge roils U.S. small businesses
RE
06:24aUK's Prince Harry seeks right to pay for UK police protection
RE
06:21aSuez Canal expansion due to finish in July 2023 - SCA chairman
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
2FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
3'Upside down again': Omicron surge roils U.S. small businesses
4Greece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage
5Microsoft says it observed destructive malware in systems belonging to ..

HOT NEWS