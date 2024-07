BANGKOK, July 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's 500 billion baht ($13.85 billion) "digital wallet" handout scheme is necessary to boost a lagging economy held back by low income and high household debt, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said Wednesday.

($1 = 36.1100 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng, Thanadech Staporncharnchai and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)