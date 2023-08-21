The 14 parties, which include two that are allied with the military, have pledged to back Pheu Thai's candidate Srettha Thavasin, Phumtham Wechayachai, Pheu Thai deputy leader told reporters.
(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Panu Wongcha-um)
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's Pheu Thai Party will announce later on Monday a 14-party alliance seeking to form the next government, its deputy leader said, ahead of this week's parliamentary vote on a new prime minister.
The 14 parties, which include two that are allied with the military, have pledged to back Pheu Thai's candidate Srettha Thavasin, Phumtham Wechayachai, Pheu Thai deputy leader told reporters.
(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Panu Wongcha-um)
Novartis plans Sandoz spin-off around Oct. 4, proposes share distribution
FAA issues requirement for GTF engine inspections to address high pressure turbine disk issue
Tech sell-off, rising yields push Cathie Wood's ARK ETF down 20% for month
India's Mahindra to inspect over 100,000 XUVs for potential wiring issue
Certain Shares of Xbrane Biopharma AB are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-AUG-2023.
Certain Common Stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-AUG-2023.
Certain Shares of Xbrane Biopharma AB are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-AUG-2023.
Certain Common Stock of Daxor Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-AUG-2023.
Certain Common Shares of Seacrest Petroleo Bermuda Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-AUG-2023.
13,750,000 Common Shares of Readyplanet Public Company Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-AUG-2023.
272,998,248 Shares of Chase Asia Public Company Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-AUG-2023.
Certain A Shares of Beijing New Space Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-AUG-2023.