"We are working to help all Thai citizens in Israel," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke told reporters.
(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's foreign ministry on Monday said 12 Thai nationals had been killed in unrest in Israel, plus 11 more kidnapped and eight injured.
