Thailand says 12 of its citizens killed in Israel, 11 kidnapped

October 09, 2023 at 12:21 am EDT

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's foreign ministry on Monday said 12 Thai nationals had been killed in unrest in Israel, plus 11 more kidnapped and eight injured.

"We are working to help all Thai citizens in Israel," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke told reporters. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)