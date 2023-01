BANGKOK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Thailand will begin construction on the 290-billion baht ($8.82 billion) U-Tapao aviation city early this year, a government spokesperson said on Friday.

The project will generate 15,600 additional jobs in the first five years and drive growth in Thailand's aviation industry, Tipanan Sirichana said in statement. ($1 = 32.8800 baht) (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)