Thailand to cap diesel prices until end-Oct

10/04/2021 | 01:21am EDT
Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand officials remove a diesel electric generator at Nong Jok power plant in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Thailand will cap diesel prices at 30 baht ($0.89) per litre until the end of the month to help reduce living costs for consumers as global oil prices rise, its deputy prime minister said on Monday.

The support, starting Oct. 11, could be extended if necessary, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who is also energy minister, told a news conference. ($1 = 33.69 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
