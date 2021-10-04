Thailand to cap diesel prices until end-Oct

BANGKOK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Thailand will cap diesel prices
at 30 baht ($0.89) per litre until the end of the month to help
reduce living costs for consumers as global oil prices rise, its
deputy prime minister said on Monday.
The support, starting Oct. 11, could be extended if
necessary, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who
is also energy minister, told a news conference.
($1 = 33.69 baht)
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin
Staporncharnchai
Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)