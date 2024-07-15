BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand will finance a 500 billion baht ($13.8 billion) household handout scheme with the 2024 and 2025 budgets, a deputy finance minister said on Monday.

The government has not reduced the size of the programme but expected to use about 450 billion baht, Julapun Amornvivat told reporters, adding the funding was approved by a committee chaired by the prime minister.

($1 = 36.1900 baht)

