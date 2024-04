BANGKOK, April 1 (Reuters) - Thailand will have a wider budget deficit in its 2025 fiscal year, a senior finance ministry official told reporters on Monday.

More of the budget will be used to stimulate the economy, said Pornchai Thiraveja, head of the ministry's fiscal policy office.

