Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thailand to meet revenue collection target this year and next - FinMin

06/01/2022 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thai finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith poses before an interview with Reuters in Bangkok

* Exports, tourism to help tax revenue - FinMin

* Inflation still at good level - commerce minister (Adds detail, commerce minister's comment on exports, inflation)

BANGKOK, June 1 (Reuters) - Thailand is expected to meet its revenue collection targets for the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years, helped by increased exports and a recovery in tourism, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country has lifted most of its COVID-19 curbs, allowing nightlife to resume from Wednesday, to revive its crucial tourism sector.

Despite a global surge in food and energy prices, several Thai economic indicators like exports were still performing well, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told the House of Representatives, which is debating a budget bill for the 2023 fiscal year.

The government proposed spending of 3.185 trillion baht ($92.8 billion) and targets revenue of 2.49 trillion baht for the next fiscal year starting in October to aid economic recovery.

Arkhom said there would be more tourism revenue following a reopening to foreign visitors while higher imports would also help increase tax revenue.

The state planning agency forecast 7 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, though still far below the 40 million foreign arrivals in 2019, before the pandemic.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, have performed well so far with 'satisfactory' growth between January and April, Arkhom said, as annual shipments rose 13.7% over the period.

Exports will continue to drive the economy, while inflation of below 5% so far this year is still at a good level, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told the lower house.

($1 = 34.32 baht) (Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23aThailand to meet revenue collection target this year and next - FinMin
RE
05:23aActor Damian Lewis and former Northern Ireland leader honoured by Queen Elizabeth
RE
05:20aEarthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Sichuan, China -GFZ
RE
05:20aFTSE Edges Lower as Stocks Remain Vulnerable to Inflation Fears
DJ
05:15aEuropean shares slip as weak economic data heightens growth worries
RE
05:15aMalaysia palm oil prices seen trading above 6,000 rgt in 2022 -state agency
RE
05:13aCHINA C.BANK : Outstanding standing lending facility at 180 mln y…
RE
05:13aCHINA C.BANK : Issues total of 238 mln yuan via standing lending…
RE
05:11aCHINA C.BANK : Outstanding medium-term lending facility at 4,950.…
RE
05:11aCHINA C.BANK : Issues 100 bln yuan via medium-term lending facili…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Head of Deutsche Bank's DWS steps down after 'greenwashing' raids
2Dr. Martens eyes higher revenue after price hikes
3Novacyt S.A. (“Novacyt”, the “Company” or the &..
4Financials lift Australia shares after GDP growth beats estimates
5Navigation firm TomTom to cut jobs as it automates mapmaking

HOT NEWS