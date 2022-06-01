Thailand to meet revenue collection target this year and next - FinMin

* Exports, tourism to help tax revenue - FinMin
BANGKOK, June 1 (Reuters) - Thailand is expected to meet its
revenue collection targets for the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years,
helped by increased exports and a recovery in tourism, the
finance minister said on Wednesday.
The Southeast Asian country has lifted most of its COVID-19
curbs, allowing nightlife to resume from Wednesday, to revive
its crucial tourism sector.
Despite a global surge in food and energy prices, several
Thai economic indicators like exports were still performing
well, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told the House of
Representatives, which is debating a budget bill for the 2023
fiscal year.
The government proposed spending of 3.185 trillion baht
($92.8 billion) and targets revenue of 2.49 trillion baht for
the next fiscal year starting in October to aid economic
recovery.
Arkhom said there would be more tourism revenue following a
reopening to foreign visitors while higher imports would also
help increase tax revenue.
The state planning agency forecast 7 million foreign tourist
arrivals this year, though still far below the 40 million
foreign arrivals in 2019, before the pandemic.
Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, have performed well so
far with 'satisfactory' growth between January and April, Arkhom
said, as annual shipments rose 13.7% over the period.
Exports will continue to drive the economy, while inflation
of below 5% so far this year is still at a good level, Commerce
Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told the lower house.
($1 = 34.32 baht)
