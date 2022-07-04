Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thailand to release June inflation on Tuesday at 0200 GMT

07/04/2022 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The new twenty baht polymer banknote is unveiled in Bangkok.

BANGKOK(Reuters) - Thailand will release June inflation data on Tuesday but at 0900 (0200 GMT), a time earlier than initially scheduled, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The ministry had earlier announced it had moved the date due to Thursday but has now reverted to Tuesday.

Markets have been closely watching inflation data because it could help decide the timing of an interest rate hike. Headline inflation is forecast at 7.5% in June, with the core rate at 2.37%, a Reuters poll showed.

In May, headline inflation hit 7.1%, the highest level in nearly 14 years, while the core rate was 2.28%.

The central bank is targeting headline inflation of 1-3%.

(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon; Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49aWhy Australia is battling floods again
RE
03:48aChina evergrande group aiming to win offshore creditors' support…
RE
03:43aEuro zone yields rise as rush to safe-haven assets pauses
RE
03:43aThailand to release June inflation on Tuesday at 0200 GMT
RE
03:38aOBITUARY : Reuters journalist Tsegaye Tadesse had front row seat to Ethiopian history
RE
03:38aIndonesia sovereign wealth fund, China fund sign $3 billion investment deal
RE
03:36aRussia to lift COVID-19 curbs on entry into the country from July 15
RE
03:34aWest African leaders lift economic and financial sanctions on Mali
RE
03:34aTurkey Annual Inflation Rate Neared 80% in June
DJ
03:33aUzbekistan says 243 wounded in Karakalpakstan unrest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HELLOFRESH : Bernstein keeps a Sell rating
2Swiss inflation in June tops 3%, highest since 2008
3News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
4Del Vecchio's close aide takes reins of business empire
5BASF SE : Bernstein gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS