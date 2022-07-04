Thailand to release June inflation on Tuesday at 0200 GMT

The ministry had earlier announced it had moved the date due to Thursday but has now reverted to Tuesday.

Markets have been closely watching inflation data because it could help decide the timing of an interest rate hike. Headline inflation is forecast at 7.5% in June, with the core rate at 2.37%, a Reuters poll showed.

In May, headline inflation hit 7.1%, the highest level in nearly 14 years, while the core rate was 2.28%.

The central bank is targeting headline inflation of 1-3%.

