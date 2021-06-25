Thailand to sell $1.57 bln govt savings bonds for support measures

BANGKOK, June 25 (Reuters) - Thailand will sell 50 billion
baht ($1.57 billion) of government savings bonds next month to
finance relief measures, the finance ministry said on Friday, as
the Southeast Asia nation battles its biggest coronavirus
outbreak so far.
The proceeds will be for spending measures, including a
co-payment scheme and cash handouts for low-income people,
Patricia Mongkhonvanit, head of the ministry's public debt
management office, told a briefing.
Last month, the cabinet approved an additional economic
relief package worth 255 billion baht ($8 billion) to help
people affected by the latest outbreak.
The bonds, to be offered from July 5 to 23, are three-year
issues with an annual average coupon of 1.8% and four-year
issues with a 1.9% coupon on average, the ministry said.
The debt is part of a 1 trillion baht borrowing plan
announced last year in response to the pandemic.
($1 = 31.77 baht)
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon
Writing by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)