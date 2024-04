BANGKOK, April 5 (Reuters) - Thailand will consider all sources of funding for the government's signature 500 billion baht ($13.58 billion) handout scheme, a top official said on Friday.

Although the policy will increase public debt, it would be at a manageable level, Permanent Secretary of Finance Lavaron Sangsnit told reporters on Friday. ($1 = 36.8100 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Chayut Setboonsarng, Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)