Thales : Enables Teradata Vantage Customers to Protect Data at Rest With Simplicity, Speed and Scale

10/08/2020 | 03:02am EDT

  • Thales Transparent Encryption protects data at rest within Teradata Vantage, including database, logs, and system files

Thales today announced a new high-performance data security solution for Teradata customers using the Vantage platform for data and analytics. By providing users with a totally transparent and scalable encryption solution to protect data at rest in any environment, the Thales Transparent Encryption solutions enable Teradata Vantage customers to better meet compliance and privacy regulations through encryption, access controls and data access audit logging.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005043/en/

(Photo: Thales)

(Photo: Thales)

Easily deployed across files and systems, this solution enables data at rest to be quickly encrypted within the Vantage platform. Since it is “transparent”, it is simple to deploy because there are no application development or database integration changes required. The cost-effective solution removes data breach risks and supports compliance initiatives while saving organisations months on the deployment of data protection for a Teradata environment.

Effective Access Policy Management at Scale

Thales’ Transparent Encryption is completely invisible to Vantage users and administrators as long as they are authorised to access the databases and system files they won’t know that solution is protecting your business. However, processes and actions from unauthorised users are immediately stopped and logged. The solution can be flexibly deployed across physical, virtual and cloud environments, giving organisations the ability to implement granular access policies that allow administrators to access infrastructure and systems without ever being able to see sensitive data in clear text.

The solution is designed to meet the high-scale and performance requirements of Vantage deployments on-premises, in clouds and hybrid, which can be several hundred terabytes to many petabytes in size and contain highly sensitive and regulated data and subsequently subject to privacy regulations (e.g., GDPR, CCPA, etc.). The scalable solution provides little overhead, from encryption and decryption activities, letting users robustly secure data and retain critical I/O and storage efficiencies.

“We’re pleased to have worked with the Teradata team to expand the Thales offering to include the transparent encryption solutions for Teradata. Our existing joint customers will simply expand their data security platform investment to include their Vantage environment. They will find that the policies for encryption, privileged user access and the additional security intelligence logs to further enhance their visibility are entirely familiar. New customers will be taking their first steps in unifying all their data security requirements and use cases on one easy to use, scalable and high-performance platform. The Thales solution complements the rich set of controls in the Vantage environment, ensuring that deployments meet the toughest regulatory audit scrutiny and protects a company’s most valuable data,” said Todd Moore, Senior Vice President, Encryption Solutions at Thales.

Jay Irwin JD, Director of Teradata Center for Enterprise Security added: "Teradata’s customer base is comprised of some of the largest and most data-centric companies on the planet. Security at scale is vital to this clientele, which makes Thales’ solution a particularly good fit for enabling Teradata's best-in-industry cloud security to be even more robust. With the application of Thales transparent encryption solutions, we provide a layered defense that protects customer data on-premises, in the cloud and in hybrid environments – all deployment types that our customers use today.”

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 83,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2019.

Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations — connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity — technologies that support businesses, organisations and governments in their decisive moments.

PLEASE VISIT

Thales Group
Market page


© Business Wire 2020
