Thales :' Leading Position in Connectivity & Cybersecurity to Bring Trust to the Next Wave of Connected Cars

Car manufacturers require reliable connectivity and cybersecurity solutions to bring more convenience and secure services for drivers, passengers and automotive players. To build securely connected solutions and meet the requirements of new regulations such as UNECE WP29 *, carmakers can rely on Thales. With more than 20 years’ experience in automotive connectivity and cybersecurity, Thales is supporting them in the delivery of the trusted car of the future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005033/en/

@Thales

To offer users a safe and pleasant driving experience, connected car need to communicate with their environment, other vehicles, road infrastructure and the car makers’ network. Thales offers a secure connectivity solution to bring drivers, passengers and maintenance teams greater access to useful information. Connectivity is provided by wireless modules that transmit and/or receive data, through specific high-speed and low latency transmission. Furthermore, the connected car can have its own digital identity thanks to an automotive-grade embedded SIM (eSIM) to identify itself on the network and verify the integrity of the data it transmits. The eSIMs also simplify logistics since the connectivity service providers can be activated after the vehicle has been manufactured or any time during its lifetime.

* UNECE WP.29 is the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) World Forum for the Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations

This seamless connectivity management solution enables drivers and passengers to access a variety of global in-car services, such as eCall (automatic EU emergency call in case of an accident), remote software updates and smoother recall actions.

To ensure a high degree of security, Thales supports steadfast cyber security infrastructures through advanced consulting services, strong digital authentication and encryption mechanisms. This makes it possible to protect access to the car and the data it generates or receives, send secure updates and only allow access to authorized actors during the lifetime of a vehicle. Thales Security Operation Centres (SOC) further enable car manufacturers to keep a close eye on their fleet of vehicles, secure their data, and detect and respond immediately to potential cyber threats.

“Since connecting the very first car 25 years ago, Thales has been supporting car makers in their digital transformation to build and secure connected cars. Thales benefits from strong relationships with many car manufacturers and connectivity providers, enabling a thorough understanding of current needs and the market evolution. Today we are not only able to offer the car industry innovative connectivity solutions, but also to build together the best automotive cybersecurity solutions, so people can trust and rely on their vehicles.” Christine Caviglioli, VP Automotive at Thales

“By combining the cybersecurity expertise of Thales and the connectivity solutions from our digital business, Thales is positioned as a leader on the value chain of connectivity and cybersecurity to serve the automotive industry. Our ambition is to support Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs in accelerating their secure digital transformation and path towards fully autonomous vehicles.” Jean-Marie Letort, VP Cybersecurity, Consulting & Operations at Thales

In light of this unique always-on vehicle connectivity offer, Juniper Research recently presented Thales with its “2021 Best Automotive Connectivity Solution” award.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing – to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers – businesses, organisations and governments – in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2020 the Group generated sales of €17 billion.

PLEASE VISIT

Thales Group

Market page

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005033/en/