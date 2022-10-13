Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

10/13/2022 | 03:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - South Africa's Tharisa Plc plans to spend $391 million on developing a 194,000 ounce per year platinum group metal (PGM) mine in Zimbabwe, chief executive Phoevos Pouroulis said on Wednesday.

Tharisa, a co-producer of chrome concentrates and PGMs in South Africa, owns 70% of Karo Mining Holdings, developer of the Karo PGM project on Zimbabwe's Great Dyke, about 100 kilometres south-west of the capital Harare. Its site is close to Impala Platinum's Zimplats operations.

Pouroulis said the ground-breaking for the first phase of the Karo mine would take place in December 2022, with mine construction expected to be completed by July 2024.

The Karo project is an open pit mine which would deliver the first mineral ore to the mill in the next two years, Pouroulis said during a briefing on the project.

"We are fully licenced and permitted and we believe this is a low-risk approach to any mining opportunity...being large-scale, open pit, low cost and adopting a multi-phase development approach," he added.

He said that the Karo mine production plan had been upgraded to 194,000 ounces of PGMs per year, from 150,000 ounces initially.

Karo Mining Holdings managing director Bernard Pryor said the company was in talks with renewable energy firm Total Eren for the development of a 300-megawatt solar plant to supply the mine with power. Zimbabwe has an electricity generation deficit that often impacts mining operations.

Some 1,000 jobs would be created at Karo during mine development, with a further 1,000 created when the mine is operational, Pryor said.

Pryor said $260 million for the mine development would be raised through bank loans, while $50 million will be raised on Zimbabwe's United States dollar-denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange through a bond issuance. Tharisa would raise the balance through leveraging its existing assets, he said.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.10% 399.33 Real-time Quote.-25.32%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.24% 1793.37 Real-time Quote.-8.97%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.19% 129.17 Real-time Quote.-25.82%
THARISA PLC 2.61% 21.6 End-of-day quote.-20.00%
ZIMPLATS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.60% 26.2 Delayed Quote.4.19%
Latest news "Economy"
03:46aCGT's energy branch calls for extension of strike to whole sector
RE
03:44aFidelity, HDFC Mutual eye India's Five Star IPO at lower valuation-sources
RE
03:44aSterling May Struggle to Recover Without Fiscal Policy Overhaul
DJ
03:41aIndia’s september palm oil imports at 1,171,913 tonnes vs 994,99…
RE
03:41aU.S. says to defend "every inch" of NATO as nuclear planning group meets
RE
03:40aIndia’s september sunflower oil imports at 159,810 tonnes vs 135…
RE
03:39aRussian rouble moves away from over three-month low vs dollar
RE
03:39aUK foreign minister says ousting PM Truss would be 'disastrously bad idea'
RE
03:39aIndia’s september soyoil imports at 261,815 tonnes vs 244,697 to…
RE
03:39aDutch gas grid operator Gasunie says Brunsbuettel LNG hub to be ready in 2026
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan Inc strongly backs defence spending, many firms near limit on wea..
2TSMC Q3 profit jumps 80%, beats market expectations
3Asian stocks weaken as Fed, BoE fuel uncertainty before U.S. CPI data
4French lawmakers vote special tax on dividends of large companies makin..
5Marketmind: Absolutely, absolutely!

HOT NEWS