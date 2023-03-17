STORY: SEN. BILL CASSIDY: "If you've been told to say he stands ready to meet, I will tell you there is absolutely no evidence because we have not gotten our meeting."

After a war of words over the future of Social Security, sources tell Reuters that an accusation from Republican Senator Bill Cassidy that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen lied during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Thursday has obscured behind-the-scenes talks between the White House and lawmakers about how to fund the popular retirement program.

Here's exchange:

CASSIDY: "Does the president know personally anybody who's dependent upon Social Security and if their benefits are cut by 24% they will slide into poverty? It's hard for you to know, so I'll give you a pass on that."

YELLEN: "I'm sure that the president knows many people on Social Security."

CASSIDY: "Then why doesn't the president care?"

YELLEN: "He cares very deeply..."

CASSIDY: "Then where is his plan?"

YELLEN: "He stands ready to work with Congress to address..."

CASSIDY: "That's a lie because a bipartisan group of senators has repeatedly requested to meet with him about Social (Security) so that somebody who is current beneficiary will not see her benefits cut by 24% we have not heard anything on our request."

[FLASH]

YELLEN: "The president is committed to Social Security. He stands ready to work with Congress and he's put on the table..."

CASSIDY: "I'm out of time. I don't mean to be rude. But since I've had multiple requests on a bipartisan basis to meet with him and he's turned every one down, that rings hollow."

SEN. RON WYDEN: "My colleague's out of time and I would just caution colleagues. We've got plenty of differences around here but accusing witnesses of lying is over the line."

CASSIDY: "I accept that and I did not mean that for the madam secretary who is merely saying that what she's been told. I'm saying it for an empiric observation. When the president says he's ready to meet and he's turned down multiple times."

WYDEN: "The time of the gentleman's expired. Accusing witnesses of lying is over the line."

CASSIDY: "But I didn't accuse her."

For several months now, Cassidy and independent Senator Angus King, who caucuses with Democrats, have tried to address Social Security underfunding as approximately 10,000 baby boomers retire every day.

Within a decade, tax revenues and a backup dedicated trust fund will be insufficient to meet the payouts for what is often regarded as the most successful program the federal government has administered since its inception in 1935.

Central to the bipartisan effort is the possible creation of a second trust fund that for the first time would allow money to be invested in the stock market - though last week's bank failures could give lawmakers second thoughts.

While no meetings between the senators and Biden have been scheduled, a source familiar with the discussions said that White House aides are engaged in talks with the Senate. But the source added that a formalized plan has not yet been crafted.

White House officials did not respond to a request for comment.