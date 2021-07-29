Log in
That's it. : Enters Keto Category with Keto Kick, a Clean, Plant-based Coffee Energy Bar

07/29/2021 | 10:23am EDT
Innovative new snack contains 95mg of caffeine naturally-sourced from real, single-origin, Fair Trade coffee beans

That’s it. is giving the Keto industry the ultimate wake up call with today’s launch of its innovative Keto Kick coffee energy bar. Keto Kick is a groundbreaking new Keto energy bar made with only six real, whole ingredients, including 95mg of caffeine from Fair Trade, single-origin Ethiopian coffee beans. This new snack has created a cleaner and simpler way to feed your body the whole foods and caffeine that it craves, while staying plant-based and Keto-certified.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005244/en/

That's it. Keto Kick (Photo: Business Wire)

That's it. Keto Kick (Photo: Business Wire)

Recent survey results from market research platform Suzy indicate that one-third of Americans are currently following a Keto or low-carb diet1. Despite its popularity, maintaining a Keto lifestyle on-the-go often means relying on processed convenience foods full of “dirty” ingredients and lacking of any true nutrients. Keto Kick turns this narrative on its head. Staying true to the That’s it. brand, Keto Kick contains only six ingredients, no added sugar or sugar alcohols, and caffeine sourced from real, single-origin coffee beans, rather than the caffeine additives frequently used in energy bars.

“As a registered dietitian nutritionist, the first thing I always look at is ingredients – and Keto Kick’s are impressive,” noted Cynthia Sass, MPH, MA, RD, CSSD. “With just six recognizable ingredients, including organic dates, garbanzo beans and coffee, this bar is clean, simple, and 100% plant-based. Whether you follow a Keto diet or not, this mini bar makes a great alternative to your morning cup of coffee or usual afternoon pick-me-up.”

Keto Kick launches at a pivotal time for the snack bar industry. While a steep decrease in on-the-go activity during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a dramatic decline in sales across the category, experts expect a quick rebound as consumers return to pre-pandemic activity levels and on-the-go snacking habits. It is also predicted that consumers’ heightened interest in healthy eating, functional foods, and taking a more holistic approach to food and wellness will continue, even as the pandemic fades2.

“We’ve recently seen a spike not only in the amount of people following the Keto diet, but also in demand from the Keto community for clean and plant-based snacking options,” said That’s it. Founder & CEO Dr. Lior Lewensztain. “We’re so excited to meet this demand with Keto Kick – and think that 95mg of clean caffeine sourced from real coffee beans will be icing on the cake as consumers resume pre-pandemic activity levels and on-the-go snacking habits.”

To celebrate its exciting launch in conjunction with International Friendship Day, That’s it. will give away a free* Keto Kick to the first 1,000 people that visit www.thatsitfruit.com/tryketokick on July 30, 2021… plus an extra bar to share with your favorite side kick!

Keto Kick is available in two flavors: Chocolate and Vanilla. Its six all-natural ingredients include: organic dates, FiberSMART® Organic Soluble Tapioca Fiber Powder, organic garbanzo beans, organic Ethiopian single-origin Arabica coffee beans, sea salt, and organic cacao or organic vanilla. Each 20g bar is certified USDA Organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher, and free from the top 12 allergens. It contains 45 calories, five net carbs and eight grams of fiber. Keto Kick is available now at www.thatsitfruit.com and www.amazon.com.

*Limit one per customer / per household, while supplies last. Offer is only valid for U.S. residents 18 and older. Offer is active on July 30, 2021, from 12:01 a.m. ET.

About That’s it.

That’s it. is dedicated to making delicious, convenient, plant-based super snacks from only the purest ingredients, and completely free from the top 12 allergens. Since 2012, it has been innovating the natural foods category in the United States with its portfolio of simple and nutritious snacks made from real, whole foods. That’s it. transparently makes Snacks Without Secrets, with all items containing six ingredients or less. Its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, contain only two ingredients: fruit + fruit. That’s it. You can find That’s it. nationwide at your local Starbucks, at major retailers such as: Target, Whole Foods, Costco, 7-Eleven, Walmart, VONS, CVS and Kroger, and online at Amazon and www.thatsitfruit.com. Learn more on Instagram and Facebook.

__________________

1 The That’s it. “Keto” study surveyed 7,968 U.S. consumers in March 2021 via market research platform Suzy. The samples are representative of U.S. consumers and census-weighted across age, gender, ethnicity, and region to accurately reflect attitudes across the broader American consumer population.

2 Mintel’s 2021 US Snack, Nutrition and Performance Bars Industry Report


