Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The 10th Wuxi International Sister Cities Forum and 2021 Wuxi International Industrial Cooperation Conference Successfully Held

12/10/2021 | 07:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WUXI, China, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 8th, the 10th Wuxi International Sister Cities Forum and 2021 Wuxi International Industrial Cooperation Conference was held in Yixing, known as the Capital of Ceramics.

Nearly 100 guests, including ambassadors, consuls, and representatives of chambers of commerce from nearly 30 countries on five continents, gathered together to explore new areas of exchange and cooperation and make new friends in the field of business around the new theme of "industrial cooperation", according to Foreign Affairs Office of Wuxi.

Zhao Jianjun, Acting Mayor of Wuxi Municipal People's Government, said that Wuxi sincerely hopes to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the people of sister cities in broader fields and at a higher starting point. "We will strengthen the alignment of policies, industries, and projects, promote the upgrading of two-way economic, trade and investment cooperation, and will tap into complementary advantages and achieve win-win cooperation." Focusing on industrial development, scientific and technological innovation, green low-carbon, urban construction, and other areas, the event intends to explore new models of capital, technology, and talent cooperation.

At the conference, the "Closer Cooperation, Forever Friendship" international industrial cooperation platform and the "Sino-Dutch Big Data Industrial Platform" were officially launched, helping Wuxi to further deepen its global industrial cooperation. The international cooperation projects of various cities (counties) and districts were unveiled at the conference one by one, covering 14 countries and regions around the world, including people-to-people exchanges, personnel training, artificial intelligence, green environmental protection, and other fields. It shows the sufficient strength and fruitful results of Wuxi's implementation of the cooperation plan for international exchanges.

The conference played a series of videos showing achievements of the international sister city industrial cooperation projects, which demonstrates the great charm of "Humanistic Wuxi", "Intelligent Wuxi", "Open Wuxi" and "Innovative Wuxi" from four aspects: people-to-people connection, industrial cooperation, platform interconnection and resource sharing.

The project "See Sister Cities in the Cloud" was also launched at the conference, and promo videos from 24 countries and 29 international sister cities will be displayed on outdoor screens such as airport and Nanchang Street, as well as subway, bus and other mobile terminals, so that citizens can have an "international trip" without leaving home at any time.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=410519
Caption: The 10th Wuxi International Sister Cities Forum

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-10th-wuxi-international-sister-cities-forum-and-2021-wuxi-international-industrial-cooperation-conference-successfully-held-301442164.html

SOURCE Foreign Affairs Office of Wuxi


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:54aCARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
07:53aRapid Dose Therapeutics Signs Product Supply Agreement with Oakland Health Limited in the United Kingdom
AQ
07:53aScilex Holding Company, a Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Subsidiary, Announces Highly Significant Positive Top-Line Results from its Phase 3 Non-Opioid Injectable SP-102 (SEMDEXA) Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program
AQ
07:53aWalgreens Administering Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters to Adolescents Ages 16-17
AQ
07:53aADVANZ PHARMA launches its first Environmental, Social and Governance report
AQ
07:53a4D pharma presents microbiome analyses from Phase II clinical trial of Blautix for IBS-C and IBS-D at Gastro 2021
AQ
07:53aClover and Ascentage Pharma Announce Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Recombinant Human TRAIL-Trimer Fusion Protein, SCB-313
AQ
07:53aAIM ImmunoTech's Ampligen Safety Data Presented at Eighth European Scientific Working Group on Influenza
AQ
07:53aOutlook Therapeutics to Present at the 14th Asia-Pacific Vitreo-Retina Society Congress
AQ
07:53aWorld Health Organization Strategic Advisory Group of Experts Interim Recommendation Supports Use of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine as a Booster
AQ
Latest news "Companies"