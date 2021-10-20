The 2021 Annual Update of the Industry Economic Accounts Revised Statistics for 1999–2020 and the First Quarter of 2021

Sources of revisions

The IEAs are a consistent time series that are fully integrated with the NIPAs; thus, the results of the 2021 annual update of the NIPAs directly affect the industry statistics. For details on

methodology improvements, major source data incorporated, and results, see The 2021 annual update of the National Income and Product Accounts in the August Survey of Current Business.

Revisions for the recent period (the first quarter of 2016 through the first quarter of 2021) resulted mainly from the incorporation of the revised and newly available source data noted above into the NIPA estimates of personal consumption expenditures, corporate profits, and net interest. Revisions to the industry statistics also reflected the following methodology improvements introduced with the 2021 annual update of the NIPAs.

Beginning with 2002, BEA introduced a new methodology to improve the accuracy and reliability of the estimates for housing services. The housing services methodology now uses microdata on housing units from the Census American Community Survey (ACS).2 The ACS data provide a single official statistical source for estimates of individual housing units and facilitate a more transparent methodology. The new method, introduced in the annual updates of the NIPAs on July 29th and the Regional Economic Accounts on October 1st, harmonizes the measures of housing services across BEA's national and regional statistical programs.3

The finance sector estimates now reflect measures of imports of services furnished without payment by financial intermediaries that are fully harmonized with the corresponding measures from the NIPAS and ITAs. Measures of the imports of these "implicit" services are now included; previously, only exports of these services were recorded. During last year's annual updates of the NIPAs and the IEAs, imports of these services were introduced back to 2015 only. With this year's annual updates, imports of these services were recorded back to 1999. Measures of the implicit services provided by commercial banks were also updated to include the services produced by international banking facilities.

Also in the finance sector, the accuracy and consistency of the estimates are improved by recording quarterly and annual federal government payments of interest on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities on an accrual basis and by introducing a more consistent allocation of the inflation adjustment to annual measures of interest paid to businesses, persons, and the rest of the world. With last year's annual updates of the NIPAs and the IEAs, this improvement was introduced back to 2015 only. This year, the methodology was extended back to 1999.