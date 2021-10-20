|
The 2021 Annual Update of the Industry Economic Accounts Revised Statistics for 1999–2020 and the First Quarter of 2021
Chronicling 100 Years of the
U.S. Economy
October 2021
Volume 101, Number 10
The 2021 Annual Update of the Industry Economic Accounts
Revised Statistics for 1999-2020 and the First Quarter of 2021
On September 30th, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released its annual update of the Industry Economic Accounts (IEAs). The update includes quarterly and annual estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) by industry, including real, nominal, and price data on value added, gross output, and intermediate inputs. The update covered 1999 through 2020 for annual estimates and the first quarter of 2005 through the first quarter of 2021 for quarterly estimates. The reference year for price and quantity estimates remains 2012.
The update to the IEAs also reflects incorporation of the results of the 2021 annual update of the National Income and Product Accounts (NIPAs) and the 2021 annual update of BEA's International Transactions Accounts (ITAs).1
Annual Update Highlights
Annual updates are conducted to maintain the accuracy and relevance of BEA's statistics. As is usual, the updated estimates reflect newly available source data that are more complete, more detailed, and otherwise more reliable than those that were previously incorporated. The incorporation of new and revised source data and the incorporation of the results of the 2021 annual updates of the NIPAs and the ITAs were the primary drivers of the revisions in the annual update of the IEAs. Overall, the revised statistics continue to reflect the same picture of economic growth observed in the previously published estimates.
Source data
The updated estimates reflect the incorporation of newly available and revised source data that are regularly included in annual updates and became available after last year's annual update in September 2020. A summary of major source data incorporated is listed in table 1.
Table 1. Summary of Major Source Data Incorporated
Agency
Data
Years covered and vintage
Annual Capital Expenditures Survey
2018 (revised), 2019 (new)
Annual Wholesale Trade Survey
2016-2018 (revised), 2019 (new)
Annual Retail Trade Survey
2016-2018 (revised), 2019 (new)
Annual Survey of Manufactures
2018 (revised), 2019 (new)
Economic Census
2017 (revised)
Monthly indicators of manufactures, merchant
2016-2020 (revised)
wholesale trade, and retail trade
Census Bureau
Service Annual Survey
2016-2019 (revised)
Annual Survey of State and Local Government
Fiscal years 2016-2018 (revised),
Finances
Fiscal year 2019 (new)
Annual Survey of Public Employment & Payroll
Calendar years 2019 (revised) and
2020 (new)
Monthly survey of construction spending (value put in
2016-2020 (revised)
place)
Quarterly Services Survey
2016-2020 (revised)
American Community Survey
2019 (new)
Current Population Survey/Housing Vacancy Survey
2016-2019 (revised), 2020 (new)
Office of Management
Federal budget
Fiscal years 2018-2020
and Budget
Internal Revenue
Tabulations of tax returns for corporations
2018 (revised), 2019 (new)
Tabulations of tax returns for sole proprietorships
|
Service
2019 (new)
and for partnerships
Bureau of Labor
Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages
2016-2020 (revised)
Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics
Statistics
2020 (new)
program
Department of
Farm statistics
2016-2020 (revised)
Agriculture
Bureau of Economic
International Transactions Accounts
2013-2020 (revised)
Analysis
Principal sources of data used to construct current-dollar and chained-dollar estimates for benchmark and nonbenchmark years can be found in tables A and B. Principal sources of data used to construct the quarterly estimates can be found in table C.
Sources of revisions
The IEAs are a consistent time series that are fully integrated with the NIPAs; thus, the results of the 2021 annual update of the NIPAs directly affect the industry statistics. For details on
methodology improvements, major source data incorporated, and results, see The 2021 annual update of the National Income and Product Accounts in the August Survey of Current Business.
Revisions for the recent period (the first quarter of 2016 through the first quarter of 2021) resulted mainly from the incorporation of the revised and newly available source data noted above into the NIPA estimates of personal consumption expenditures, corporate profits, and net interest. Revisions to the industry statistics also reflected the following methodology improvements introduced with the 2021 annual update of the NIPAs.
Beginning with 2002, BEA introduced a new methodology to improve the accuracy and reliability of the estimates for housing services. The housing services methodology now uses microdata on housing units from the Census American Community Survey (ACS).2 The ACS data provide a single official statistical source for estimates of individual housing units and facilitate a more transparent methodology. The new method, introduced in the annual updates of the NIPAs on July 29th and the Regional Economic Accounts on October 1st, harmonizes the measures of housing services across BEA's national and regional statistical programs.3
The finance sector estimates now reflect measures of imports of services furnished without payment by financial intermediaries that are fully harmonized with the corresponding measures from the NIPAS and ITAs. Measures of the imports of these "implicit" services are now included; previously, only exports of these services were recorded. During last year's annual updates of the NIPAs and the IEAs, imports of these services were introduced back to 2015 only. With this year's annual updates, imports of these services were recorded back to 1999. Measures of the implicit services provided by commercial banks were also updated to include the services produced by international banking facilities.
Also in the finance sector, the accuracy and consistency of the estimates are improved by recording quarterly and annual federal government payments of interest on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities on an accrual basis and by introducing a more consistent allocation of the inflation adjustment to annual measures of interest paid to businesses, persons, and the rest of the world. With last year's annual updates of the NIPAs and the IEAs, this improvement was introduced back to 2015 only. This year, the methodology was extended back to 1999.
Revisions to the industry estimates also resulted from improvements that were specific to the IEAs. This year, BEA introduced several new industry-specific methodology improvements and extended back to 1999 an improvement to customs duty deflation that was previously introduced only back to 2015 in the last update.
Estimates of industry gross operating surplus (GOS) are improved by making more direct use of BEA's gross domestic income (GDI) by industry data. Historically, BEA's approach to estimating GOS has used industry gross output as the main indicator with further adjustments incorporated based on a review of GDI by industry and other data sources. BEA switched to using GDI data as the main indicator for certain industries where research indicated it was the better long-term predictor of annual SOI data-the preferred measure of GOS is not available until after the release of initial estimates.
BEA updated the methodology for the motor vehicles and parts manufacturing industry to make direct use of Wards Intelligence production data, resulting in improved statistics that are better aligned with the NIPA motor vehicle output estimates.
The IEAs now make more direct use of Energy Information Agency (EIA) quantity data on electricity generation and distribution rather than developing this data indirectly using EIA nominal data and BLS prices as in the past.
Finally, BEA has extended the use of an improved deflator for customs duties back to 1999 to better account for rapid shifts in tariff rates observed in recent years. This change was introduced back to 2015 in last year's annual update of the IEAs. These prices are now measured implicitly based on nominal measures of customs duties and a corresponding measure of real goods imports from the NIPAs. This improved price measure better captures changes in both the duty rates and the prices of underlying imported products. Previously, BEA primarily used BLS import price indexes to measure price changes in customs duties.
Supply-use tables
New supply-use tables (SUTs) for 2020 and revised SUTs for 1999-2019 are available with the 2021 annual update of the IEAs.4 The supply table presents the total supply of goods and services from both domestic and foreign producers available for use in the domestic economy. The use table shows the use of this supply by domestic industries as intermediate inputs and by final users, including exports. The tables also show value added by industry.
Revisions to annual percent changes in real value added by industry group for the recent time period (the first quarter of 2021 and years 2016 to 2020) are discussed below.5 Revised and previously published estimates with the revision in percent change are presented in Table 2.
First quarter 2021
The percent change in real GDP for the first quarter of 2021 was revised down from 6.4 percent to 6.3 percent. Private goods-producing industries was revised up 0.5 percentage point to 5.9 percent. Private services producing industries was revised down 0.3 percentage point to 7.4 percent. Government was revised up 0.8 percentage point to 1.0 percent. The direction of growth in real value added was unrevised in 19 of 22 major industry groups, with mining, nondurable- goods manufacturing, and federal government as the exceptions.
The largest to contributor to the upward revision in private goods-producing industries was an upward revision to nondurable-goods manufacturing (led by petroleum and coal products manufacturing).
The largest contributors to the downward revision in private services-producing industries were downward revisions to wholesale trade, accommodation and food services, and professional, scientific, and technical services.
2020
Real GDP growth was revised up 0.1 percentage point for 2020 from −3.5 percent to −3.4 percent. An upward revision to government was partly offset by downward revisions to private goods- producing industries and to private services-producing industries (chart 1). Government was revised up 1.2 percentage points to −0.9 percent; private goods-producing industries was revised down 0.2 percentage point to −2.9 percent; and private services-producing industries was revised down 0.1 percentage point to −4.0 percent. The direction of change was unrevised for all 22 major industry groups.
The upward revision to government reflected an upward revision to state and local government that was slightly offset by a downward revision to federal government (national defense).
The leading contributors to the downward revision to private goods-producing industries were durable-goods manufacturing and construction.
The downward revision to private services-producing industries reflected downward revisions to accommodations and food services, real estate and rental and leasing (more than accounted for by a downward revision to real estate), and educational services. Notable offsets to the downward revision in these industries included upward revisions to wholesale trade and to finance and insurance.
