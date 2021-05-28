The 2021 First Ordinary Session of the Fifth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament Opens in Abuja

Abuja, Nigeria, May 27, 2021. The 2021 First Ordinary Session of the Fifth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament opens to-day, May 27, 2021 in Abuja, Nigeria. [Link] The Session was declared open by his H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. In his opening statement, H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of peace, security and stability to the development of the Region and the sustenance of democratic institutions. He encouraged the parliamentarians to ensure the efficient and effective use of Community resources for the development of 'our community and the peo-ple'. [Link]H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government While welcoming the Honourable Members of the ECOWAS Parliament to Abuja, H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, highlighted the importance of the enhancement of the powers of the ECOWAS Parliament to the life of Community's institutions. Despite the Covid-19 Pandemic, President Brou added that 'we must focus on economic recovery and redirect our energies by capitalising on our potentials, as well as leveraging the op-portunities available to us'. The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Sidie Mohamed Tunis in his opening remarks reiterated his commitment to the direct election of Members to the ECOWAS Parliament. 'The Major advantage of direct election of representatives is that it guarantees that the people have the ultimate choice on what will benefit the entire Community,' said the Speaker. The Opening Session was attended by H.E. Jewel Tayor, the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana and Chairperson of ECOWAS Council of Ministers, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Nigeria, Speaker of UEMOA Parliament, and His Lordship Edward Amoako-Asante, President of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice. Also in attendance were Distinguished Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Finda Koroma, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Alfred M. Braimah, Auditor-General of ECOWAS Institutions and Honourable Commissioners from the ECOWAS Commission, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, among other dignitaries at the event. Photos [Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link]