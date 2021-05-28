Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The 2021 First Ordinary Session of the Fifth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament Opens in Abuja

05/28/2021 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The 2021 First Ordinary Session of the Fifth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament Opens in Abuja 28/05/2021Harouna MAYAKI
Abuja, Nigeria, May 27, 2021. The 2021 First Ordinary Session of the Fifth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament opens to-day, May 27, 2021 in Abuja, Nigeria.

[Link]

The Session was declared open by his H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

In his opening statement, H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of peace, security and stability to the development of the Region and the sustenance of democratic institutions. He encouraged the parliamentarians to ensure the efficient and effective use of Community resources for the development of 'our community and the peo-ple'.

[Link]H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government

While welcoming the Honourable Members of the ECOWAS Parliament to Abuja, H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, highlighted the importance of the enhancement of the powers of the ECOWAS Parliament to the life of Community's institutions.

Despite the Covid-19 Pandemic, President Brou added that 'we must focus on economic recovery and redirect our energies by capitalising on our potentials, as well as leveraging the op-portunities available to us'.

The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Sidie Mohamed Tunis in his opening remarks reiterated his commitment to the direct election of Members to the ECOWAS Parliament.

'The Major advantage of direct election of representatives is that it guarantees that the people have the ultimate choice on what will benefit the entire Community,' said the Speaker.

The Opening Session was attended by H.E. Jewel Tayor, the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana and Chairperson of ECOWAS Council of Ministers, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Nigeria, Speaker of UEMOA Parliament, and His Lordship Edward Amoako-Asante, President of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice.

Also in attendance were Distinguished Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Finda Koroma, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Alfred M. Braimah, Auditor-General of ECOWAS Institutions and Honourable Commissioners from the ECOWAS Commission, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, among other dignitaries at the event.

Photos

[Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link]

Post navigation
Share on :

Disclaimer

ECOWAS - Economic Community of West African States published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 15:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:31aETTEPLAN OYJ : Share repurchase 28.5.2021
AQ
11:31aUNION PLUS : Hotels
PU
11:31aMSA SAFETY INCORPORATED  : to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
PR
11:31aREVERSE ROTATION TURBOCHARGERS : A Unique Performance Configuration For Single and Twin Turbo Applications
PU
11:31aCOMSOVEREIGN  : Executes on $10 Million Investment from The Lind Partners
PR
11:31aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Bowl America Incorporated
GL
11:31aPRESS RELEASE  : Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND APPOINTMENT OF COMMITTEE OF REPRESENTATION
DJ
11:31aAnnette Ahlers Joins Andersen as a Managing Director in the US National Tax Practice
BU
11:31aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.  : Update on dutch suspension of payments procedure and appointment of committee of representation
EQ
11:30aTEXAF  : 65% of dividends reinvested for an amount of eur 2.1 m
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April
2PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS : Buy rating from Barclays
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Abercrombie & Fitch, Best Buy, Fedex, Medtronic, Snowflake...
4HUT 8 MINING CORP. : HUT 8 MINING : Enterprise Blockchain Processor, TAAL, becomes Hut 8's Newest Hosting Serv..
5LA DORIA S.P.A. : LA DORIA (LD) : Looking ahead with confidence

HOT NEWS