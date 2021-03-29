The 2021 Home Buyer's Guide Released

Lake City, Colo., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennials are tired of renting and dealing with landlords. They don’t want to live in their buddy’s basement or their old bedroom. They want a place to call home. They want a chance to earn equity, to put down roots.

The home shopping landscape, however, makes it tough to find that dream home. From historically low housing inventory at sky-high prices to escalating household expenses to uncertainty in the employment markets, challenges abound.

Green Builder Media is here to help and is proud to announce the release of a new comprehensive first-time home buyer's guide. In it, veteran Green Builder Editor-in-Chief Matt Power helps millennials navigate the home-buying process.

The 2021 Home Buyer’s Guide helps first-time home buyers:

Find their place: Is the best neighborhood urban, rural, or something in between?

Hack the first monthly mortgage bill and become their own landlord.

Decide whether to buy now or wait.

Ask the right 10 questions before buying a fixer-upper.

Decide between single-family versus condo living.

Assess whether they could be happy in a tiny/compact space.

Learn from inspirational eco-friendly home examples.

This power-packed resource, made possible with the backing of Whirlpool, Panasonic, and Lee Industries, contains practical home-buying advice woven with Green Builder Media’s decades of experience promoting sustainable homes and green living.

Download a free copy!

