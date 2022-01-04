Log in
The 2022 BOLD Awards

01/04/2022 | 10:57am EST
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game Day Technologies® powered by Atomic Data® is excited to announce that we have been nominated for the Tenth Annual BOLD Awards, presented by the Minnesota Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG.) The BOLD Awards are designed to honor and recognize innovation, inspirational moves, bold visions and leaders that have made BOLD moves to positively grow, restructure or enhance their companies for the benefit of all stakeholders. The program celebrates the corporate leaders and teams that are behind successful mergers and acquisitions, financing and extraordinary strategies that led to sustainability, remarkable performance and/or accelerated growth January 2019 – December 2021.

Since 2019, Game Day Technologies has been providing holistic enterprise technology and representation for sports and entertainment venues across the U.S., including two Major League Soccer clubs. Serving as the Owner’s representative for all things technology, Game Day Technologies powered by Atomic Data architects, manages, builds, integrates, monitors, manages, and supports large and medium scale public facing networks. Notable technological innovations include the proprietary Game Day Dashboard® — a remote monitoring application that allows owners and operators to see the health of their entire network, game day operations, and key game day metrics, all within a single pane of glass and in near real time.

Corporate leaders and teams representing the nominees from a group of over 100 stellar organizations will be attending the BOLD Awards on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, starting at 6:00 PM at The Fillmore Minneapolis to network and celebrate. This event is a vivid, high-energy BOLD celebration of the businesses that grow Minnesota!

The BOLD Awards will feature finalists in six categories; Not for Profit, Early Stage, 2020 Start Ups, Small & Growing, Middle Market and Large & Established. These finalists will be featured in a video vignette with interviews and testimonials showcasing their efforts and successes. The BOLD winners of each category will be announced during the program later in the evening with the BOLD-est of the BOLD winner being chosen via a real-time, live audience vote.

About ACG (Association for Corporate Growth)
Founded in 1954, ACG has 59 chapters across the globe and the network consists of over 90,000 professionals. ACG Minnesota’s chapter began in 1966 and has nearly 300 members active in Minnesota’s vibrant, business community. ACG Minnesota was 2015 Chapter of the Year with the Executive Director, Nicki Vincent earning the President’s Award that same year. ACG’s mission is to drive middle-market growth. www.acg.org/minnesota


Contact: Nicki Vincent
Executive Director
Phone: 612-590-1041
Email: nicki@acgmn.org
http://www.acg.org/bold

Primary Logo


