The 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards Competition Is Open for Entries

The Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEAs), the medtech industry’s premier awards program organized by Informa Markets – Engineering, publisher of Medical Device and Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI), is accepting entries from November 5 through January 12 for the 2022 competition, with early-bird pricing of $149 available through December 8, 2021. Full price entries are $199.

Since its inception in 1998, the MDEA program has recognized significant achievements in medical product design and engineering that improve the quality of healthcare delivery and accessibility. More than just a beauty contest, the MDEAs convene an independent panel of esteemed jurors — made up of clinicians, engineers, and designers — to select up to six finalists, as well as Bronze, Silver, and Gold winners in each of the 11 product categories, along with overall Best-in-Show winner. Entries are scored based on five criteria:

Design and Engineering Innovations

Functional (user-related) Innovations

Benefits to Overall Healthcare

Benefits to Patients

Differentiation in the Market

Participants gain worldwide recognition for their company and build buzz for their medtech product, and MDEA finalists and winners are granted exclusive use of the MDEA logo to promote their product and benefit from editorial coverage on MD+DI and in MDEA marketing. The award ceremony is held at MD&M West, set to take place April 12-14 at the Anaheim Convention Center; all entrants in the 2022 MDEAs will receive a 20 percent discount on 2022 MD&M West conference registration. Bronze, Silver, and Gold MDEA winners will get one free two-day MD&M West conference pass.

Entries are accepted in 11 product categories:

Cardiovascular Devices— devices and equipment used to diagnose or treat conditions of the heart and circulatory system

Digital Health Products and Mobile Medical Apps— devices or applications that use digital technologies to monitor patients, deliver healthcare, or make medicine more personalized

Drug-Delivery and Combination Products— devices such as pre-filled syringes, misting devices, dry powder inhalers, patches, pouches, or combination implants with biologic agents, etc.

ER and OR Tools, Equipment, and Supplies— devices such as critical care, general surgery, plastic surgery, and anesthesiology products

Gastrointestinal and Genitourinary Devices— products such as gastrological, urological, gynecological, and obstetric devices

Implant and Tissue-Replacement Products— devices such as cochlear, corneal, orthopedic, neurological, and tissue implants and instruments

Nonsurgical Hospital Supplies and Equipment— products such as general medical equipment and supplies used in hospitals and doctor's offices, such as stethoscopes, blood lancets, medical carts, ventilators, hospital beds, blood pressure monitors, etc.

Over the Counter and Self-Care Devices— devices that can be purchased without a prescription or that allow patients to monitor, treat, or help prevent a health condition without assistance from a clinician or other healthcare professional

Radiological, Imaging, and Electromechanical Devices— devices that use medical radiation, imaging, or an electromechanically powered system to diagnose or treat diseases

Rehabilitation and Assistive-Technology Products— products such as wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, hearing aids, prosthetic devices, etc.

Testing and Diagnostic Products and Systems—products that fall into FDA categories of chemistry, hematology, immunology, microbiology, pathology, and toxicology

The MDEA program accepts entries worldwide from companies and individuals involved in the design, engineering, manufacture, or distribution of finished medical devices. The competition is open to finished medical devices, including instruments, machines, implants, in vitro reagents, mobile medical applications, or other related products that are intended for the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease or other conditions in humans or animals. Product components by themselves are not eligible except in the case of the Drug-Delivery and Combination Products category, in which finished stock drug-delivery devices may be entered prior to receiving regulatory clearance or approval.

Entries can be submitted by the product’s manufacturer of record or by suppliers that provide materials, components, or services with the manufacturer's written consent. To be eligible for entry in the 2022 MDEA competition, products must be commercially available (able to be ordered or purchased in at least one country) by December 31, 2021.

To learn more about the MDEA program and enter today to enjoy Early-Bird Pricing, visit www.mdeawards.com.

