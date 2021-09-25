The 20th Conference on International Exchange of Professionals Slated for Next April in Shenzhen

On the morning of September 23, the first meeting of the 20th Conference on International Exchange of Professionals (CIEP) Organizing Committee was held in Shenzhen to introduce and review the overall work plan and the composition of the Organizing Committee of the 20th CIEP. Lu Ming, Director of the Organizing Committee and member of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Science and Technology, and Zheng Hongbo, Vice Mayor of the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government, attended and addressed the meeting, which was presided over by Li Zhuowen, Deputy Secretary-General of Shenzhen Municipal Government, and also attended by comrades and representatives from the Department of Foreign Expert Services of the Ministry of Science and Technology, China Science and Technology Exchange Center, China Association for International Exchange of Personnel, State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, science and technology management departments of several provinces, and partners of CIEP.

According to the unified arrangement, the 20th CIEP is scheduled to be held in Shenzhen from April 24 to 25, 2022. Focusing on the theme of “innovation, development, cooperation and win-win”, this CIEP will thoroughly implement the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee to build an international innovation platform for science and technology and an exchange platform of professionals. The CIEP will work with all parties to share “China’s opportunities” for technological innovation, and accelerate the building of an open and innovative ecosystem and a community with a shared future for mankind.

In his speech, Mr. Lu reviewed the highlights of the 19th CIEP, and stressed that 2022 would be an advancing year on a new journey toward the second centenary goal of fully building a modern socialist country, a key year on a new journey of high-quality development with condensed strengths and visionary insights, and the 20th CIEP. Therefore, the success of the CIEP would be of great significance. He urged that all units should improve their political position awareness, serve the “four orientations”, help the science and technology in self-reliance, and serve the building of a new development pattern; focus on key fields, and plan various exhibitions, forums and activities with the “14th Five-Year Plan” as the core; enhance service functions, continue centering on international scientific and technological innovative trading and service, implement activities with enhanced features; expand cooperation channels and gather more resources; reinforce risk control, and ensure the safety and security of CIEP; improve service level, strengthen subsequent follow-up by taking advantages of big data, and realize the “everlasting platform and CIEP”.

Deputy Mayor Zheng Hongbo indicated that as a high standard and international talent event and an important platform for recruiting talents from all over the country, the annual CIEP played a very important role in recruiting talents for Shenzhen, Guangdong and all parts of the country. Recently, the effect of talent aggregation in Shenzhen is continually growing, and talents have become the most valuable resources and the core competitiveness of Shenzhen. Shenzhen will take the important opportunities given by the central government to Shenzhen comprehensive reform pilot, expedite the implementation of more open talent policies, further enhance the exchange and cooperation for international talents, inject new vitality to CIEP, and meet new expectations on CIEP in all aspects. Shenzhen will also thoroughly carry out pandemic prevention and control and safety and security protection, do well in the organization, service and protection of CIEP, and build the 20th Conference on International Exchange of Professionals into an international grand gathering with higher quality and greater influence to provide more powerful support for implementing the strategy of reinvigorating China through human resource development.

Wang Youming, Director of Shenzhen Science and Technology Innovation Commission, introduced that the 20th CIEP would be held in a “dual engine” exhibition mode that integrating both offline and online forms. The offline exhibition will set up five parts, including the Opening Ceremony, Shenzhen Forum, Exhibitions and Negotiations, Talent Recruitment, Theme Activities; the online exhibition will set up the virtual exhibition hall, project docking, online recruitment and other functional service areas. With the advantageous platform and resources, efforts will be made to provide service integrating exhibition negotiation, scientific and technological cooperation, talent exchange service, trading of scientific and technological achievements, etc. for governments at all levels, enterprises, public institutions and professional institutes, assist CIEP in upgrading into an ecological industry chain service platform, create a new pattern for international high-end summits, agglomerate the “strong momentum” for innovation development, build a deeply integrated “ecosystem”, serve the expansion of the international “circle of friends”, and build CIEP into a worldwide first-class gathering place attractive to all scientific and technological innovation talents.

