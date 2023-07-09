The following are set to become cardinals:
Cardinal Electors under 80
1 - Archbishop Robert Prevost, American, Vatican official, head of the Dicastery for Bishops
2 - Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, Italian, Vatican official, head of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches
3 - Archbishop Víctor Fernández, Argentine, Vatican official, head of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith
4 - Archbishop Emil Tscherrig, Swiss, Vatican ambassador to Italy
5 - Archbishop Christophe Pierre, French, Vatican ambassador to the United States
6 - Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Italian, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem
7 - Archbishop Stephen Brislin, South African, Archbishop of Cape Town
8 - Archbishop Ángel Rossi, Argentine, Archbishop of Córdoba
9 - Archbishop Luis Aparicio, Colombian, Archbishop of Bogotá
10 - Archbishop Grzegorz Rys, Polish, Archbishop of Lodz
11 - Archbishop Stephen Mulla, Sudanese, Archbishop of Juba, South Sudan
12 - Archbishop José Cano, Spanish, Archbishop of Madrid
13 - Archbishop Protase Rugambwa, Tanzanian, Archbishop of Tabora
14 - Bishop Sebastian Francis, Malaysian, Bishop of Penang
15 - Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, Bishop of Hong Kong
16 - Archbishop François-Xavier Bustillo, Spanish-French, Bishop of Ajaccio, Corsica.
17 - Bishop Américo Alves Aguiar, Portuguese, Auxiliary Bishop of Lisbon
18 - Father Ángel Fernández Artime, Spanish, head of the Salesian order
Over 80 and not eligible to enter a conclave
19 - Archbishop Agostino Marchetto, Italian, former Vatican diplomat
20 - Archbishop Diego Padrón Sánchez, Venezuelan, Archbishop Emeritus of Cumaná.
21- Father Luis Dri, Argentine priest
