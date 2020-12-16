The 30 Best College Admissions Consulting Agencies -- Top Picks from AcademicInfluence.com

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for college applications. Students hoping to improve their chances for entering their dream college or university are increasingly turning to college admissions consultants for help.

But which admissions consulting agencies stand apart from the growing crowd?

College admissions consulting expert David Nguyen, Ph.D., founder of Next Level Prep, has partnered with AcademicInfluence.com to offer students and their families guidance in their search for admissions help:

The Best College Admissions Consulting Agencies

This guide features 30 exemplary agencies from the West, Midwest, South, and Northeast regions of the United States. Each listing notes office locations, website links, service details, and the availability of remote, online services. In addition, the article spotlights multi-state agencies, those with branches nationwide.

College admissions consultants offer a wide range of services, including test prep, application assistance, career coaching, internship placements, study discipline, and help in overcoming learning disabilities. Nguyen advises students to consider the full breadth of these service offerings when comparing agencies.

"While this article presents the top 30 college admissions consultants in America, it's important to understand the difficulty of determining how one agency is actually better than the other," he says. "Not all companies offer the same services in the same packages, so a direct comparison between companies is not the most informative way to measure quality.

"The good news is that there are high-quality companies out there to help you navigate the swamps and quicksand, while revealing invisible bridges. By asking the right questions and knowing what separates the wheat from the chaff, you will be able to find the right consultant for your goals."

Nguyen concludes by noting that a regional approach can add the most value to selecting one top choice from among several. It's why AcademicInfluence.com arranges agencies by regional groupings, to help students, parents, and their allies make the most of these top-ranked college admissions agencies.

Visit the link above to see which college consulting agencies excel.

Finally, for those students in the midst of college applications, Dr. Nguyen shares a gift for making the most of the season:

How to Stand Out in Your College Application

Dr. David Nguyen is on the Academic Advisory Board of AcademicInfluence.com, a team of skilled, professional academics, data researchers, and lovers of learning. Collectively, this team is committed to the idea that education changes lives for the better. With its innovative InfluenceRanking Engine, Desirability Index, and Custom College Rankings tools, AcademicInfluence.com offers students the answers they seek with the objectivity they need.

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

Contact:

Jed Macosko, Ph.D.

Academic Director

AcademicInfluence.com

261499@email4pr.com

(682) 302-4945

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-30-best-college-admissions-consulting-agencies--top-picks-from-academicinfluencecom-301193620.html

SOURCE AcademicInfluence.com