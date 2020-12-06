Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The 3rd Hainan Island International Film Festival opened in Sanya, Hainan, China

12/06/2020 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On December 5th, the 3rd Hainan Island International Film Festival opened in Sanya, Hainan, China. Shen Xiaoming, secretary of Hainan Provincial Party Committee, and Shen Haixiong, deputy director of the Central Propaganda Department and director of the Central Radio and Television General Station, delivered speeches one after another, and then Shen Haixiong announced the opening of the film festival.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201206005031/en/

The 3rd Hainan Island International Film Festival opened in Sanya, Hainan, China (Photo: Business Wire)

The 3rd Hainan Island International Film Festival opened in Sanya, Hainan, China (Photo: Business Wire)

This year's film festival is sponsored by the Central Radio and Television General Station and Hainan Provincial People's Government. The 8-day film festival has an exhibition show, an opening ceremony, a master class and an H!Future Newcomer Honor, H!Action Venture Capital Meeting, H!Market, special forum, closing ceremony and other main activities.

Shen Xiaoming expressed congratulations on the opening of the film festival and welcomed the guests from all over the world. He said that under the personal planning, deployment and promotion of President Xi Jinping, the construction of Hainan Free Trade Port went smoothly, and its unique policy advantages made Hainan an important platform for cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and the West. Located in the magical "golden tourism belt" in the world, Hainan is a "natural studio" that can take pictures all year round. It is accelerating the construction of cultural tourism industrial park, cultivating and attracting all kinds of film talents, creating a first-class business environment, and introducing high-quality resources from all over the world, which provides rich nourishment and high-quality environment for the development of film enterprises. Hainan's development of film industry is in line with the trend of the industry. It has the advantages of geographical environment and humanities. It is expected that all guests will display good films and cooperate here; Welcome guests to invest here to make the free trade port a highland for the development of the film industry; It is hoped that everyone will promote the global economic recovery with the film art industry, strengthen the exchanges among people from all over the world, and jointly build the Community of Shared Future for Mankind.

Shen Haixiong said that this film festival was held in a special period, which is of special significance to filmmakers and audiences all over the world. Under the personal command and deployment of President Xi Jinping, China actively responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, and achieved staged success, taking the lead in controlling the pandemic, restarting work and restoring economic growth. The opening of Hainan Island International Film Festival is not only the proof of the rapid recovery of Chinese film industry, but also the hope that mankind will finally defeat COVID-19. Based in Sanya, Hainan Island International Film Festival collects the world's outstanding films. Here, various charming works are exchanged and shared to promote the mutual learning of civilizations. The outstanding films displayed at this film festival will surely bring more inspirations to the construction of the Community of Shared Future for Mankind. With the opportunity of Hainan Free Trade Port, filmmakers from all over the world will gather here to make more contributions to the development of the world film industry.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
09:28aI T : Founder of Hong Kong fashion retailer I.T makes offer to take company private
RE
09:27aEQT to sell facilities manager Apleona to PAI Partners for $1.9 billion
RE
09:15aWALMART : Five Pricing Moves Companies Made in 2020, From -2-
DJ
09:15aWALMART : Five Pricing Moves Companies Made in 2020, From Zoom to Peloton
DJ
09:02aEXPANSE : Introduces Attack Surface Management for Amazon Web Services
BU
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-After blazing energy rally, investors check the fuel gauge
RE
08:49aOman sets up new energy company to raise capital
RE
08:49aEQT : to sell Apleona, Europe's leading facility management services provider, to PAI Partners
AQ
08:45aBritain and EU resume trade talks in 'final throw of the dice'
RE
08:23aCLOUDFLARE : Welcome to Privacy & Compliance Week
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK cabinet to back Johnson over no-deal Brexit -The Times
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by year end - Bild am Sonnt..
3BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : UniCredit chairman-elect says M..
4DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC : THE DECORATION GRINCH: Over 12 million Brits have had their decorations deli..
5EXPLAINER: The potential impact of Brexit without a trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ