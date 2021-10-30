The 4th UNCITRAL Asia Pacific Judicial Summit 2021

Monday, 01 November 2021 - 9:00am to 5:30pm

Jointly organised by UNCITRAL RCAP and the Department of Justice of the Hong Kong, China, the 4th UNCITRAL Asia Pacific Judicial Summit will take place from 1 to 2 November 2021. A biennial flagship event, this year's theme is "Sustainably Adapting to a New Normal." The Summit brings together judges, officials, practitioners, academics, and other professionals in the region to discuss the legal challenges and opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Day 1 of the Summit, open to the public, consists of three sessions on green and sustainable financing, digital economy and dispute resolution, and insolvency and restructuring, respectively. Registration for Day 1 is available at https://legalweek2021.hk/registration. Day 2 of the Summit is an invitation-only judicial roundtable for judges and judicial personnel to discuss supply chain trade disputes arising from pandemic disruptions in addition to digital economy and dispute resolution, and insolvency and restructuring matters.

Secretary of UNCITRAL Ms. Anna Joubin-Bret, Principal Legal Officer and Head, Legislative Branch Mr. José Angelo Estrella Faria, Head of UNCITRAL RCAP Ms. Athita Komindr, and other legal officers from the UNCITRAL secretariat will be participating. For more details, please refer to the attached e-flyer and https://legalweek2021.hk/event/0.