The ACAMS New York Virtual Conference Sets Path for Facing Rising Cyber-Threats, Emerging Crypto Crimes and Looming AML Regulations with Guidance from More than 20 Experts on Illicit Finance

CHICAGO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing effort to support compliance professionals in their fight against evolving financial-crime threats, ACAMS will present a unique, one-day training and networking event, the New York Virtual Conference, outlining best practices for mitigating institutional exposure to money laundering, fraud, cybercrime and other illicit activities. On June 9, 2021, attendees of this fully virtual event will hear guidance from regulatory officials, including New York State Department of Financial Services Superintendent Linda Lacewell, and other high-level subject-matter experts on such topics as the rise of cyber-heists and money muling, the emerging risks of non-fungible tokens and other crypto-assets, and the looming compliance challenges of sharing SAR-data with non-domestic affiliate institutions under the newly enacted Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) of 2020.

In addition to having the opportunity to participate in networking sessions with their peers, attendees will also have the chance to submit questions to speakers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Financial Services Commission of Barbados, New York County District Attorney's Office, New York State Department of Financial Services, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Credit Suisse, Banco Santander, Mastercard, Wells Fargo, Sullivan & Cromwell, Dunn & Crutcher and Bitgo, among other organizations.

“As a global hub for U.S. dollar-clearing services and the home of Wall Street, New York has never been a stranger to the frenetic fluctuations of international finance or the compliance challenges that follow in their wake,” said ACAMS President and Managing Director Scott Liles. “That’s why we knew this conference would need to focus on the most pressing compliance risks we face today, in a time when financial institutions all over the world are still contending with the consequences of a global health crisis that has been a boon to organized crime.

“Whether you’re looking to limit your institution’s potential exposure to sanctions liabilities tied to cryptocurrency exchanges, seeking to safeguard your firm from ransomware schemes through a comprehensive risk assessment, or preparing for the risk of increased monetary penalties under the AMLA, you’ll walk away from this conference with the tools and knowledge you need to move forward,” he said.

Panel discussions and special presentations at the ACAMS New York Virtual Conference offer actionable advice to compliance practitioners working in banks, money services businesses, securities and investment firms, casinos, e-commerce corporations, FinTech companies, cryptocurrency exchanges, law enforcement agencies and supervisory bodies, among other organizations.

The full program for the ACAMS New York Virtual Conference can be found here.

