The AMF publishes a dashboard of active retail investors on the stock market

The AMF will be publishing a quarterly review of retail investors who have placed at least one buy or sell order on the stock exchange during the previous three months. It has just published the first edition of this dashboard, covering the period from January 2018 to December 2020.

This initial dashboard shows that retail investors remained active throughout 2020, following on from the peak in activity seen in Q1. A study published by the AMF in April 2020 showed that more than 150,000 new retail investors had traded in SBF120 index stocks during the market turmoil of March and April.

Nearly 1.4 million retail investors placed a buy or sell order for equities in 2020. A little over 410,000 of them had never placed a stock market order before or had been inactive since January 2018.

Last year, there were 233,000 active retail investors in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a 33% increase on 2019 and a 63% increase in two years. Retail investors also showed renewed interest in stock market products such as certificates and warrants.

To prepare its dashboard, the AMF drew on the detailed transaction data provided by French financial institutions and the French branches of EU financial institutions since the entry into force of the European Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) in January 2018. In particular, investment services providers must indicate the date of birth of the person placing an order on a financial instrument, the amount and 'direction' of the order (buy or sell), and the type of financial instrument being traded.

