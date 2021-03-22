Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The AMF supports the proposal to create a European Single Access Point for financial and non-financial information of listed companies

03/22/2021 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The AMF supports the proposal to create a European Single Access Point for financial and non-financial information of listed companies

The AMF has contributed to the consultation launched by the European Commission on the creation of a single access point for regulated information published by European listed companies. This is the first action of the new Capital Markets Union action plan. For the AMF, the governance of this tool, which should facilitate investor access to published data, could be entrusted to ESMA.

Information is an important resource for the proper functioning of financial markets. It is therefore essential to facilitate affordable access for all investors, whether professional or retail, as well as researchers, academics or any other users. In a position paper prepared for the European Commission's public consultation on this project, the AMF reviews the main benefits likely to result from the creation of a European Single Access Point (ESAP) for regulated information at EU level. This could provide greater visibility for the listed companies concerned. It could also become a valuable tool for Europe's sustainable finance strategy by providing investors with a single point of access to all the financial and non-financial data resulting from the regulatory obligations which currently apply to listed companies.

For the AMF, the success of this initiative relies on several points, namely:

  • a phased implementation of the scope of information covered, starting with the information required by the Transparency Directive (annual financial statements), the Prospectus Regulation, the Non-Financial Reporting Directive (non-financial performance reports), and Article 8 of the Taxonomy Regulation;
  • an ESAP regulation which does not introduce in itself any new requirements in terms of reporting obligations and formats;
  • contents in machine-readable format;
  • a scope that primarily covers companies listed on regulated markets and SME growth markets;
  • systematic data quality checks performed when the information is integrated into the database;
  • robust and transparent governance, which could be entrusted to ESMA;
  • a viable business model that would ideally allow for free access for investors.

About the AMF
The AMF is an independent public authority responsible for ensuring that savings invested in financial products are protected and that investors are provided with adequate information. The AMF also supervises the orderly operations of markets.Visit our website https://www.amf-france.org

Press contact
AMF Communications Directorate
+33 (0)1 53 45 60 28

Disclaimer

AMF - Financial Markets Authority of the French Republic published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 14:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:30aINVESCO LTD : Form 8.3 - Willis Tower Watson Plc
AQ
10:30aANTARES CAPITAL  : Compass Survey of the Middle Market Points to Higher Levels of Economic Confidence
BU
10:29aUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD  : Westfield Mall of the Netherlands officially opened
PU
10:29aKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Important Deadline Reminder for Plug Power, Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
PR
10:29aSAFEOLOGY  : Gives U.S. Schools a Chance to Win $40,000 in Pathogen Mitigation Products That Kill COVID-19
BU
10:27aWall Street rises on tech boost; Tesla gains
RE
10:27aJIUMAOJIU INTERNATIONAL  : Discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of land use rights and investment in the construction and establishment of jiumaojiu national supply center base and change in use of proceeds
PU
10:25aOpinion of the European Systemic Risk Board of 18 February 2021 regarding the Belgian notification of an extension of the period of application of a stricter national measure based on Article 458 of the CRR (ESRB/2021/1)
PU
10:25aINFORMATION SERVICES  : Enterprises Look to Procurement BPO Providers to Weather Pandemic
BU
10:25aPAO SEVERSTAL : Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Global equities stall, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise
5U.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ