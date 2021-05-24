The Active Investment Company Alliance : (AICA) Announces their May 27th, 2021 Business Development Company (BDC) Investor Forum

RICHMOND, Va., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AICA is pleased to announce a half-day education event for Financial Advisors Institutional Investors and Individual Investors covering the fast-growing $65 Billion listed Business Development Company (BDC) universe with about 47 unique funds. Full list of public BDCs: https://cefdata.com/bdc/

On May 27th at 1pm EDT please join us for a free educational event; highlighting and educating on these primarily publicly traded venture lending investments with "The ABC's of BDCs" presented by John Cole Scott, CIO of CEF Advisors & Founder of CEFData.com. JCS also serves as AICA's Founder and Executive Chairman.

Following this introductory session there will be three timely panel discussions; each followed by Q&A. The event is hosted on the interactive REMO.co conference platform offering true participant interactions with networking opportunities between sessions and after the event. The Financial Press is encouraged to attend.

Panel #1: "Traditional BDC Managers: Competition for Credit Platforms"

Review of this quarter's earnings season and how BDC portfolio companies are handling the COVID recovery. How can BDCs benefits from inflationary pressures?

Moderator: Kenneth Burdon, Counsel, Investment Management – Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Presenters:

Matt Pendo, President & Chief Operating Officer – Oaktree (OCSL)

Katie McGlynn, Director – BlackRock (TCPC)

Allison Rudary, Head of CGBD Shareholder Relations – Carlyle (CGBD)

Krishna Thiyagarajan, Partner, Co-Chief Risk Officer and Portfolio Manager – SLR Sponsor Finance (SLRC)

Panel #2: "Assessing Risk & Opportunity in Public BDCs"

Looking at best practices and how BDCs are often structured differently from each other from the Service Provider's perspective. A look at potential improvements for gaining more institutional investment ownership in the BDC sector.

Moderator: Mike Taggart, CFA – Taggart Fund Intelligence

Presenters:

Mathew Giordano, Deputy Lead Partner – Public Investment Management, KPMG

Mitchel Penn, Managing Director of Equity Research – CFA Oppenheimer

Kabir Caprihan, CFA – JP Morgan

Kaitlin Bottock, Branch Chief, Division of Investment Management US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Panel #3: "Institutional Investor Fireside Chat"

Join AICA's Founder John Cole Scott, who as CIO of CEF Advisors is the portfolio consultant for SmartTrust UITs: CEFA Select BDC UIT Series 21. John and David will have a thorough and timely conversation on business development company analysis and how a firm like Confluence Investment works to create investment opportunities for their clients in a retail investor driven sector. This extended conversation should help educate financial advisors and institutional investors of how to research and manage risk in the BDC sector.

John Cole Scott – AICA's Founder & Executive Chairman, CIO – Closed-End Fund Advisors

David B. Miyazaki, CFA – Confluence Investment Management

Learn More & Register: https://aicalliance.org/aica-event/bdcspring2021/

Complimentary registrations are available for qualified attendees thanks to the generous support of AICA members. AICA offers advisors and investors an BDC screener and profile pages on their website, powered by CEFData.com.

What are Business Development Companies (BDCs)?

BDCs are closed-end funds that provide small, growing companies access to capital.

BDCs were created by Congress in 1980 to provide an opportunity for individual non-accredited investors to participate in private investments

BDCs (just like traditional closed-end funds) offer

1940 Act Investment Company status/regulation



Fixed-Capital



Active Management



Daily Liquidity

Tax-advantaged and earnings are passed through to investors in the form of dividends and distributions (similar to REITs and MLPs)

BDCs leverage is limited to 200% (*150%) asset coverage = total assets / total debt or "one turn" of leverage, excluding SBIC facilities (BDCs).

BDCs typically have a higher fee structure w/ carry

