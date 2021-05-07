Islamabad,7th May,2021:The Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment held a meeting with the Ambassador Katherine Tai, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) virtually on 6th May 2021.

It was the official dialogue after inauguration of the Biden Administration and assumption of charge by Ambassador Tai.

The Advisor congratulated the USTR on taking up of her assignment. While thanking the Advisor, Ambassador Tai highlighted the importance of US-Pakistan relations both in economic and strategic fronts. She also emphasized the importance of good communication to establish good relations and to address existing trade barriers.

The Advisor apprised her of the developments taking place in regional connectivity vis-à-vis Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Central Asian Republics. Both sides discussed US-Pakistan Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) and ways to take the process forward. The US travel advisory, Intellectual property rights and the expansion of COVID-19 vaccines production and distribution for developing countries, to control the pandemic, were also discussed.

The meeting concluded with the commitment to continue the engagement in future also for better understanding of bi-lateral trade and strategic issues.