The Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation Releases Report on the Findings and Recommendations in 2019 and 2020

On December 17, 2021, the Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (hereinafter referred to as the Advisory Council) held the 2021 annual meeting and released the Report on the Findings and Recommendations in 2019 and 2020 (full-text link attached).



The Advisory Council was established in 2018 as a non-profit and international policy advisory body to provide intellectual support for the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and Belt and Road cooperation.

Attachment:High-Quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Partnership on Connectivity.pdf