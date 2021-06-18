The Alpha Blue Ocean Family Office is pleased to announce the appointment of Rajae Elantari as Head of PR & Marketing

Alpha Blue Ocean, the family office founded by Pierre Vannineuse, is delighted to announce that Rajae Elantari has been appointed Head of PR & Marketing, reporting directly to the board. Rajae will be responsible for upholding the group’s reputation and visibility in all areas of its public relations.

Rajae Elanari has been at Alpha Blue Ocean since 2019. She is Belgian and fluent in French, English, Dutch and Arabic. Rajae has a Master’s degree with merit in Communications and European Politics and began her career as an event manager for a business membership club for C-level executives in the Benelux retail industry.

Rajae joined Alpha Blue Ocean as the personal assistant to the CEO, in London. Her ability to understand and analyse all aspects of PR, communications and marketing led to her obtaining the position of Head of PR & Marketing in Dubai, just two years into her time at the Company.

Rajae will be working in a strategic sector for the group’s development, reporting directly to the board. She will also become the latest female participant of Alpha Blue Ocean’s Investment Committee, increasing its growing female representation.

Alpha Blue Ocean CEO and founder: “We are delighted and proud to see Rajae El Antari take over the group’s global communications. I and the entire board are certain that she will be able to use her dynamism and creativity to showcase all our work in France and Europe.”

“It is an honour to have been given this new role in the Alpha Blue Ocean group. I see it as a vote of confidence from the founding members. We are ready to get straight to work and we should be seeing some major changes and innovations in the family office communications over the next few weeks.” - Rajae El Antari, Head of PR & Marketing, Alpha Blue Ocean

About Alpha Blue Ocean

Created in 2017 by Pierre Vannineuse, Hugo Pingray and Amaury Mamou-Mani, Alpha Blue Ocean is a young, dynamic family office that aims to revolutionise the financial sector with innovative solutions.

Alpha Blue Ocean uses a direct, rational and efficient approach to offer alternative financing solutions. In other words, it provides flexible solutions for listed companies, also known as private investments or PIPEs (Private Investments in Public Equity).

Alpha Blue Ocean has a global presence and its investments in France include Erytech, Pharnext, AB Science, Europlasma, Safe Orthopaedics, Voluntis and DBT (Douaisienne de Basse Tension), amongst others.

