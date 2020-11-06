Log in
The Alprazolam Market 2020-2024- Featuring Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Endo International Plc, Among Others | Technavio

11/06/2020 | 09:23am EST

The alprazolam market is poised to grow by USD 90.33 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005311/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alprazolam Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alprazolam Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the alprazolam market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of anxiety disorders.

The alprazolam market analysis includes the type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the use of alprazolam in new research areas as one of the prime reasons driving the alprazolam market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Alprazolam Market covers the following areas:

Alprazolam Market Sizing

Alprazolam Market Forecast

Alprazolam Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
  • Endo International Plc
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
  • Mylan NV
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • UCB SA

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Parent market
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Anxiety - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Panic disorders - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Drug reformulations
  • Use of alprazolam in new research areas
  • Increasing geriatric population prone to anxiety

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
  • Endo International Plc
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
  • Mylan NV
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • UCB SA

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
