The Alzheimer's Association Presents Webinar with Elder Law Attorney Paula Almgren Providing Important Information on When Care is Needed

03/22/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
Paula K. Almgren, a Lenox, MA attorney whose firm, Almgren Law Group, specializes in elder law, estate planning and life care planning, will be presenting an educational webinar entitled, “Legal, Financial and Care Planning for Alzheimer’s Disease,” on Wednesday, March 31 at 5:00 p.m. EDT. The two-hour free webinar is open to the public and offered as part of a series of free virtual educational programs being sponsored this spring by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Attorney Almgren will discuss:

  • Asset Protection
  • Estate Planning – Wills, Trusts, Powers of Attorney and Health Care Documents
  • Medicaid Home Care Rules
  • Medicaid Nursing Home Rules
  • VA Benefits

To register, visit https://action.alz.org/MTG/73420139 or call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900.

About Attorney Almgren and Almgren Law Group

An elder law and estate and care planning attorney with two decades of experience, Ms. Almgren is the founder of Almgren Law Group, one of only a few U.S. law practices taking a holistic team approach to helping seniors and their families plan for and navigate through complex legal, medical, financial and lifestyle-housing care decisions. Alongside attorneys and paralegals, its team includes a registered nurse/certified care coordinator, public benefits coordinator, and retired army veteran services officer.

Ms. Almgren with her team provide a full range of estate planning and elder law services from helping clients protect assets (like their homes) and triggering long-term care insurance to fully accessing programs like Medicare, Medicaid and veterans’ benefits to supplement private resources.

For more information about Almgren Law Group, visit www.almgrenlaw.com


© Business Wire 2021
