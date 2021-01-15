Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation Announces New Additions to Board of Governors

01/15/2021 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) announces two new members to its Board of Governors: Sharon T. Sager, CIMA, Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor at UBS Private Wealth Management and Beatriz Illescas Putzeys-Claugus, Founder and Director of The Foundation for a Better World. They will help guide the ADDF in its continued mission of accelerating the discovery of drugs to treat, prevent and cure Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

"We are honored to welcome both Sharon and Beatriz to our Board of Governors, where they will join other world-class leaders from government, industry and the research community, who serve as ambassadors for the ADDF and provide strategic oversight and counsel," said Randal Sandler, Co-Vice Chair and Secretary of the ADDF's Board of Governors. "The ADDF's venture philanthropy model allows the organization to turn risk into reward when seeking out promising new ideas, creating a business model of bold action that is continually pushed forward by our board."

Sharon T. Sager has long been instrumental in the ADDF's efforts to bring awareness and visibility to Alzheimer's and the need for a cure to this devastating disease as a donor and friend of the organization. She will continue in her current role as Chair of the ADDF's Board of Overseers in addition to serving as a newly appointed member of the Board of Governors. In 2017, Sager received the Charles Evans Award for her outstanding efforts on behalf of Alzheimer's research, breaking a fundraising record at the time by raising $1.2 million for the ADDF's Fall Luncheon. Sager's accomplished career in private wealth management, spanning over three decades with five bear markets and three recessions, has given her great insight and experience which she will bring to her new role on the Board of Governors.

Beatriz Illescas Putzeys-Claugus has enjoyed a lifetime career of service, education and diplomacy, spanning from her time founding and running a pre-school in Guatemala to representing her country as Consul General to Houston, Miami and Atlanta. She created The Foundation for A Better World (FFBW) in 2011, where she serves as Director. Under her leadership, the FFBW has grown from broadly supporting eight organizations to highly involved support of twenty-eight organizations with a deep commitment to medical research. Today, The Foundation for A Better World partners with the ADDF on numerous programs and trials and has chosen the ADDF as its primary funding recipient.

"The combined expertise and passion of our board members is integral to the progress of the ADDF as the organization leads the way in finding and funding a diverse pipeline of drugs to target Alzheimer's disease. As accomplished professionals, Sharon and Beatriz will greatly complement our board as we continue to advance the ADDF's mission," said Sandler.

In addition to the two new appointments, the following changes have been made to the Board of Governors:

  • Randal Sandler has been named as the Co-Vice Chair and Secretary. He has served on the board since 2006 and is a longtime senior executive with Bridgewater Associates.
  • Thomas F. McWilliams has been named as the Co-Vice Chair and Treasurer. He has served on the board since 2014 and is a private investor at Court Square.

About the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)

The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded more than $168 million to fund over 650 Alzheimer's and dementia drug discovery programs and clinical trials in 19 countries. To learn more, please visit: https://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-alzheimers-drug-discovery-foundation-announces-new-additions-to-board-of-governors-301209370.html

SOURCE Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:27aSAP SE : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
10:26aWILLIAM HILL : HBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - William Hill Plc
PR
10:26aTAYLOR WIMPEY : We give a boost to East Lothian social enterprise
PU
10:26aMARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Stephen P. Weisz, CEO of Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Honored with Charles Andr …
PU
10:25aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : IBCS Achieves Successful Milestone C Decision; Major air and missile defense capability for the US Army to transition into low rate initial production
AQ
10:25aHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 11
AQ
10:25aIREN : Mercato chooses Leonardo as its technology partner for energy trading risk management; Iren's digitalisation project will incorporate Bee Smart, Leonardo's first entirely cloud-based platform for energy trading & risk management
AQ
10:25aHYUNDAI HCN : Motor Group Advances Hydrogen Strategy with New Fuel Cell System Plant in Guangzhou
AQ
10:25aPOLARIS : Takes Trail Riding to the Next Level with the New RZR Trail Lineup; Elevated Comfort & Tech Features Make the Ultimate Trail Machines Better Than Ever for 2021
AQ
10:25aTOYOTA MOTOR : Europe significantly outperforms the market in 2020, gaining 0.7 percentage points to achieve a record 6.0% share
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ