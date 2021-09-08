The American College of Financial Services Hosts 7th Annual Clambake to Raise Funds for Service Member Scholarships

King of Prussia, PA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2021 marks the 7th Annual Clambake and Solider Citizen Award event, hosted by The American College of Financial Services and The American College Penn Mutual Center for Veterans Affairs, with a mission to transform the lives of our active-duty service members, veterans, and their spouses by raising money for full scholarships for professional designations and degree programs offered by The College.

The Clambake will be held virtually this year on September 9, 2021, featuring thought-provoking content and a moving, patriotic award ceremony. A key component of the event is The American College Soldier-Citizen Award, established in 2014 to recognize and celebrate the sacrifice and service of its recipients who have selflessly given back to society and their community. The 2021 Solder Citizen Award Recipient is Admiral Tom Fargo, USN (Ret).

"The Penn Mutual Center for Veterans Affairs' goal is to empower deserving veterans and active-duty service members with career opportunities, and to infuse the financial services profession with a talent pool of determined, mission-minded individuals who are vital to the integrity of the profession,” said Ted Digges, Captain, SC, USN (Ret.), Executive Director of the Penn Mutual Center for Veterans Affairs. "We are grateful for the support of so many to our scholarship program supporting those pursuing success in their second careers."

Amid preparations for the Clambake, the Penn Mutual Center for Veterans Affairs hit a major milestone by awarding their 1,000th scholarship. Craig Martin, the 1,000th scholarship recipient from Niceville, FL, is an example of the caliber of the Center's scholars. Martin served in the Army Special Forces for 17 years before retiring in 2018 with 100% disability from combat service. He describes himself as a strategic planner, serial entrepreneur, mentor, and leader who is skilled at developing effective teams and accomplishing goals. He is known for honesty, flexibility, results-based initiatives, and loyalty, and is a great father to his children.

Martin successfully transitioned from the military to financial services, and is now a financial advisor and wealth manager servicing active-duty and retired military clients. He plans to obtain additional financial planning knowledge through the Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®) program so he can provide exceptional service and experience-based recommendations to his clients. “Financial planning has been a seamless transition from my military experiences. My plans are at a fiduciary level and include problem-solving, risk reduction, and life contingency planning,” said Martin.

"At the heart of the excitement around the Clambake beats the mission of the Center: to provide educational support and career opportunities to men and women who have honorably served in the Armed Forces,” said George Nichols III, President and CEO of The College. “The Clambake's generous supporters have allowed more than 250 deserving veterans, active-duty service members, and their spouses to receive full scholarships to programs offered by The College in the past year alone.”

The Penn Mutual Center for Veterans Affairs has experienced explosive growth since its launch in 2012 thanks to impressive support from corporate and private donors alike, as well as word-of-mouth advocacy from scholars. The annual Clambake continues to generate professional interest and garner financial support for the important mission of the Center.

If you would like to learn more about giving a unique opportunity to active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their spouses seeking a new direction through flexible distance learning and training, visit veterans.theamericancollege.edu/scholarships.

To learn more or register for the 7th Annual Clambake and Solider Citizen Award event, visit veterans.theamericancollege.edu/clambake.

###

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation’s largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers two graduate degree programs, along with prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®), Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College’s faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services profession. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Attachment

Lindsey Allumbaugh The American College of Financial Services 610-526-1418 lindsey.allumbaugh@theamericancollege.edu