The American Institute of Investment Housing Announces Nominees for Upcoming Virtual Awards Event

12/13/2021 | 04:33pm EST
The American Institute of Investment Housing has revealed nominees for its 2021 annual awards ceremony, being held in a virtual format, on December 16th at 7:00 p.m. EST. The awards program, now in its second year, recognizes those whose work and contributions have brought positive impacts to the investment housing industry.

Award categories and nominees in each are:

Investment Housing Single-Family Operator of the Year: Archon Capital, DAD Properties, Hughes Capital

Investment Housing Renovator of the Year: GNR Group, Ingram Capital, Monocacy Construction

Investment Housing Impact Investor of the Year: JWB Capital, Kalkan Capital, Steinbridge Group

The 20 Mile March Award: Epic 3 Holdings, KeyCity Capital, Skilled Property Finders

The Compass Award: 33 Holdings, Integrity Holdings, Mission Realty

The Issue Solver Award: Baluch Brothers Development, Homestead Road, PPR Note

Investment Housing Multi-Family Operator of the Year: Colony Hills Capital, Prosperity Capital, RREAF Holdings

Investment Housing Builder of the Year: Douglas Brooke Homes, Genesis Construction, Standard Land

Investment Housing Developer of the Year: Augustine Development, JMJ Development, Southern Impression Homes

Investment Housing Rising Star: Apollo Asset Management, The Figueroa Team, WhiteStone Development

The Innovation Award: Feltrim Goup, Simplifyy, VIVÂMEE Hospitality

“The quality of nominees for this year’s AIIH awards is amazing, without a doubt,” said Don Wenner, President of AIIH and Founder & CEO of DLP Capital, which is hosting the awards event. “Frankly, it will be difficult to identify a winner, as each name on this list is deserving of recognition for the work they have done in the investment housing industry. Behind them all are teams, communities, and families who are benefiting from the quality affordable housing they are making possible.”

Submissions for the AIIH Awards represent those who actively participated in the investment housing market during the 2021 calendar year. The description and judging criteria can be found on the awards page at https://investmenthousing.org/. Finalists for each category have been selected based on the quality of submitted nominations, and winners will be chosen by the AIIH staff and guest judges.

The Awards ceremony will be broadcast live via the following link.

About AIIH

Established by DLP Capital in 2020, the American Institute for Investment Housing is a non-profit organization founded out of a true passion for meeting America’s demand for affordable workforce housing. By bringing together the best minds in the business, we can create a forum that enables all to exchange ideas, share insights and create new best practices. When the best of the best work together, we can make a tremendous difference for communities, for people seeking affordable homes, and for the investors we serve. For more information, visit www.investmenthousing.org.


