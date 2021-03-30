The Arab Planning Institute held an online interactive workshop for the benefit of the Institute of Public Administration in the Sultanate of Oman.

The Arab Planning Institute (API) held an online interactive workshop entitled 'Requirements for establishing a knowledge management unit at the Institute of Public Administration in the Sultanate of Oman' on March 28, 2021 for the benefit of the Institute of Public Administration in the Sultanate of Oman.

The workshop aimed at raising the awareness of the employees of the institute about the importance of knowledge management in government institutions and how to benefit from its merits. Besides, identifying the steps and requirements of establishment stages of a knowledge management unit at the Institute of Public Administration in the Sultanate of Oman.