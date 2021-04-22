Log in
The Artist Sküt Goes Deep and Wild for Earth Day

04/22/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
The artist Sküt celebrates Earth Day with Deep and Wild, two new fine art exhibits at TAG Gallery. The concurrent shows display Sküt’s curatorial and fine art visions with an immersive focus on animal conversation. Deep, an ocean animal art experience, and Wild, a curated exhibit in the upstairs Sky Gallery at TAG, appear through May 8, with extended hours on Earth Day.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005971/en/

A photo collage of fine art works appearing in "Wild," curated by TAG Gallery vice president and Los Angeles area artist Sküt (Scott Lewallen). [Photo credit: Scott Lewallen]

“We are humble guests to this incredible planet,” reminds the artist Sküt. “I brought together this diverse group of talented creators that I love to celebrate Earth’s magnificent fauna through wildlife animal art. As you experience their fantastic depictions of the natural world—and my ocean animal art in Deep—think about small changes you can make to help ensure the future of our home. Remember to get Wild and celebrate Earth Day every day.”

Deep, a new collection of fine art and installations from Sküt, uses technology to create an immersive exhibit in color, light, and sound. AR projection, video animation, and traditional media combine to create a unique gallery aquatic experience. Sküt will donate a portion of all Deep sales to support the Birch Aquarium at Scripps San Diego, and the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.

Wild includes artists from a spectrum of disciplines: illustrators, painters, animators, graphic designers, tattoo artists, photographers, digital creators, sculptors, jewelers, musicians, and more. 10% of all Wild sales will be donated to the World Wildlife Fund.

The artist Sküt (Scott Lewallen, @inkedbyskut) currently sits on the Birch Aquarium Revitalization Advisory Board, part of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, San Diego, California. He is best known as Co-Founder and original designer of Grindr. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Sküt graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Annenberg School for Communication, University of Southern California.

Deep and Wild, fine art exhibits from the artist Sküt, display at TAG Gallery in Los Angeles, April 13-May 8. Exhibitions from artists Justin Prough, with Shallows, and Douglas Teiger, with Spectrum, also exhibit at the fine art cooperative.


