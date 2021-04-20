Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Artist Sküt Takes You Deep with His Immersive Installation at TAG Gallery in Los Angeles

04/20/2021 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ocean animals vibrate with color, sound and light in a new, ocean animal, pop art exhibition, Deep, at TAG Gallery. The artist Sküt transforms the space with immersive elements reminiscent of California’s beloved aquariums.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006070/en/

The artist Sküt, standing between his triggerfish and Bubbles, in the glow of his immersive installation. [Photo Credit: Dex Franco]

The artist Sküt, standing between his triggerfish and Bubbles, in the glow of his immersive installation. [Photo Credit: Dex Franco]

With ocean conservation and boyhood memories from Rancho Palos Verdes a central theme throughout the exhibit, Sküt takes patrons into the ocean’s deep with fine art sculptures, animations, hanging installations, and more.

“I created this immersive art experience to celebrate fauna of the deep by reimagining my favorite wet friends through abstract design, sensory perceptions, and childlike imagination," noted Sküt. "Among others, Deep pays homage to Bubbles, a female short-finned pilot whale that once stole the hearts of all who visited the fondly remembered Marineland of the Pacific. I have many family-filled memories of her and my home town oceanarium, which ignited my maritime passion.

“All animals depicted in Deep have dimensional phosphorescent eyes that glow in the dark,” continues the artist. “This design element represents the real threat these creatures face from continued human activity in and around the world’s oceans. You could be staring at the ghost of what once was.”

Sküt the artist (Scott Lewallen, @inkedbyskut) is best known as Co-Founder and original designer of Grindr. He currently sits on the Birch Aquarium Revitalization Advisory Board, part of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, San Diego, California. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Sküt graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Annenberg School for Communication, University of Southern California.

Sküt will donate a portion of all Deep sales to support the Birch Aquarium, UCSD, and the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California, two conservation facilities he visits and dearly loves. Artist proceeds from sales of his Vaquita artwork will be donated to Sea Shepherd to benefit the Saving the Vaquita Porpoise campaign.

Deep, a solo fine art exhibit from Sküt, displays at TAG Gallery in Los Angeles, April 13-May 8 alongside the artist’s curated exhibit, Wild, featuring wildlife art of the animal kingdom. Exhibitions from artists Justin Prough, with Shallows, and Douglas Teiger, with Spectrum, also exhibit at the fine art cooperative.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:46pSURETY BONDS : An Alternative to Letters of Credit
PU
02:46pNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL  : Ic bus announces 2020 dealer of the year and pursuit of excellence award winners
PU
02:44pREVOLVING LINE : Request for early repayment by one of the lending banks - appointment of the new investor relator
PU
02:44pRECALL : Nature's Way Alive! Teen Multi's [Him/Her] 50 GUM
PU
02:43pMACK CALI REALTY  : Cali Announces $255 Million Sale of Short Hills Office Portfolio Advancing Suburban Office Sales Momentum
PR
02:43pDiscord ends sale talks with Microsoft - sources
RE
02:42pSABIC AT BFA 2021 : A Cohesive, Inclusive, and Sustainable World Awaits
PU
02:41pChina's Alibaba invests $350 million in capital increase to Turkey's Trendyol - trade registry
RE
02:40pSVENSKA CELLULOSA  : SCA to increase kraftliner prices by 50 per tonne
PU
02:39pApple targets remote workers with new iPad Pro, slim iMacs using own chips
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Europe stocks post worst day of the year; Tobacco firms weigh
2Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
3Options on Coinbase Global start trading in robust volume
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : DogeDay hashtags help meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin hit new high

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ