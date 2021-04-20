The Artist Sküt Takes You Deep with His Immersive Installation at TAG Gallery in Los Angeles

Ocean animals vibrate with color, sound and light in a new, ocean animal, pop art exhibition, Deep, at TAG Gallery. The artist Sküt transforms the space with immersive elements reminiscent of California’s beloved aquariums.

The artist Sküt, standing between his triggerfish and Bubbles, in the glow of his immersive installation. [Photo Credit: Dex Franco]

With ocean conservation and boyhood memories from Rancho Palos Verdes a central theme throughout the exhibit, Sküt takes patrons into the ocean’s deep with fine art sculptures, animations, hanging installations, and more.

“I created this immersive art experience to celebrate fauna of the deep by reimagining my favorite wet friends through abstract design, sensory perceptions, and childlike imagination," noted Sküt. "Among others, Deep pays homage to Bubbles, a female short-finned pilot whale that once stole the hearts of all who visited the fondly remembered Marineland of the Pacific. I have many family-filled memories of her and my home town oceanarium, which ignited my maritime passion.

“All animals depicted in Deep have dimensional phosphorescent eyes that glow in the dark,” continues the artist. “This design element represents the real threat these creatures face from continued human activity in and around the world’s oceans. You could be staring at the ghost of what once was.”

Sküt the artist (Scott Lewallen, @inkedbyskut) is best known as Co-Founder and original designer of Grindr. He currently sits on the Birch Aquarium Revitalization Advisory Board, part of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, San Diego, California. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Sküt graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Annenberg School for Communication, University of Southern California.

Sküt will donate a portion of all Deep sales to support the Birch Aquarium, UCSD, and the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California, two conservation facilities he visits and dearly loves. Artist proceeds from sales of his Vaquita artwork will be donated to Sea Shepherd to benefit the Saving the Vaquita Porpoise campaign.

Deep, a solo fine art exhibit from Sküt, displays at TAG Gallery in Los Angeles, April 13-May 8 alongside the artist’s curated exhibit, Wild, featuring wildlife art of the animal kingdom. Exhibitions from artists Justin Prough, with Shallows, and Douglas Teiger, with Spectrum, also exhibit at the fine art cooperative.

