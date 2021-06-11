Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Association of Junior Leagues International Welcomes New Board and Governance Committee Members  

06/11/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Junior Leagues International (AJLI) today announced its 2021-2022 Board of Directors and Governance Committee. The new members will bring fresh voices and experiences to the AJLI Board as it embarks on a strategic planning process to ensure The Junior League will continue to be a relevant, focused and impactful organization for the 21st century.  

AJLI CEO Patsy Doerr said, “We are pleased to welcome our new Board and Governance Committee members and feel fortunate to have such a dedicated team of individuals that share in the Association’s vision and mission and in place to take AJLI well into its next century.”

The Association of Junior Leagues International will celebrate its 100th anniversary this coming October, and is scheduled to release a new strategic plan. AJLI President Bett Williams acknowledges, “The Junior League has a wealth of leadership talent. Through their civic and professional experiences, these women have the skills necessary to lead the organization into the future.”

Incoming officers and members of AJLI’s Board of Directors:

President-Elect 2021-2022: Dona Ponepinto, President and CEO, United Way of Pierce County; member of the Junior League of Tacoma

Treasurer 2021-2023: Gena Lovett, Founder and Managing Partner, Little Wolf Capital and Consulting; member of the Junior League of the City of New York

At-Large Director 2021-2024: Lynna Do, Vice President at Lan Do & Associates; member of the Junior League of Palo Alto-Mid Peninsula

At-Large Director 2021-2024: Diane Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer at Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina; member of the Junior League of Charleston

At-Large Director 2021-2024: Dr. Zonzie McLaurin, Associate Director, Office of Mississippi Physician Workforce; member of the Junior League of Jackson

The incoming members of AJLI’s Governance Committee:

Governance Committee Vice Chair 2021-2022: Julianne Averill, Chief Financial Officer, Alveo Technologies; member of the Junior League of Oakland-East Bay

At-Large Member 2021-2023 Josephine Bahn, Senior Attorney, Enforcement Section, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Legal Division; member of the Junior League of Baltimore

At-Large Member 2021-2023 Cece Gassner, Vice President for Research and Development, Texas A&M University-Commerce; member of the JL of Boise

At-Large Member 2021-2023 Cindi McEachon, CEO of Peaceprints of WNY; member of the JL of Buffalo

At-Large Member 2021-2023 Dr. Monique Perry-Graves, Campus Operating Officer and Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management, Chester and Lancaster County Campus Centers, York Technical College; member of the JL of Charlotte

About The Junior League 

Since its founding in 1901 by social activist Mary Harriman, The Junior League has evolved into one of the oldest, largest and most effective women’s organizations in the world, encompassing more than 125,000 women in over 295 Leagues in four countries. For more than 100 years, the mission of Junior Leagues has not wavered: to develop exceptionally qualified civic leaders who collaborate with community partners to identify a community’s most urgent needs and address them with meaningful and relevant programs and initiatives that not only improve lives, but also change the way people think. In 1921 the Leagues joined forces as an association, which is today known as The Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc., in order to bolster their power and amplify their voice through shared knowledge and common causes.

Media contact:
Rosalia Scampoli
rscampoli@marketcompr.com
914-815-1465


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:13pSEMAPA  : Qualifying holding
PU
02:13pFINTECH ACQUISITION  : eToro to Participate in Morgan Stanley Virtual Financials, Payments and CRE Conference
BU
02:11pMARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Adds Debt Pros
PU
02:09pWall Street flat with Fed meet in focus
RE
02:09pRisch, Johnson, Colleagues Introduce Iran Nuclear Treaty Act to Place Constitutional Check on Iran Deal
PU
02:09pJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : Statement on Supply of its Single-shot COVID-19 Vaccine
PU
02:09p8 SONGS A WEEK : Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo songs sung by Ringo Starr (POLL CLOSES 7/2/2021)
PU
02:09pInvestment Pool for Chicago Booth's New Venture Challenge Jumps to $1.73 Million
BU
02:08pINSPIRA HEALTH  : Appoints Anneliese McMenamin, SPHR, SHRM-SCP as Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
02:07pUCB  : Disposals of own shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months
2Four directors call for Toshiba shake-up in revolt after explosive probe
3SANNE GROUP PLC : UK's Sanne agrees to sit down with Cinven after fund makes higher offer
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - May 2021
5India investigates Binance unit for crypto transactions violating fx rules

HOT NEWS