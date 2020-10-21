Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Automotive Stereo Camera Market to Reach $ 425.68 mn by 2024, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, and ZMP Inc, Emerge as Key Contributors to the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive stereo camera market and it is poised to grow by USD 425.68 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005736/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Stereo Camera Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Stereo Camera Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Increasing adoption of advanced safety systems is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at (13.75)% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 425.68 mn.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Hisense International Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Veoneer Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and ZMP Inc, are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The growing demand for automotive safety solutions is one of the major factors driving the market.
  • How big is the North America market?
    The North America region will contribute 35% of the market share

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Hisense International Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Veoneer Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and ZMP Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for automotive safety solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Stereo Camera Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Stereo Camera Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Passenger Cars
    • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44967

Automotive Stereo Camera Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive stereo camera market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Stereo Camera Market Size
  • Automotive Stereo Camera Market Trends
  • Automotive Stereo Camera Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of advanced safety systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive stereo camera market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Stereo Camera Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive stereo camera market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive stereo camera market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive stereo camera market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive stereo camera market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Autoliv Inc.
  • Continental AG
  • Hisense International Co. Ltd.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Veoneer Inc.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • ZMP Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:44aChina stocks fall as healthcare, industrial firms weigh; Hong Kong slips
RE
12:41aCHINA TELECOM : Nine-Month Net Profit Rose 1.7%
DJ
12:40aBANK OF JAPAN : 83rd Opinion Survey
PU
12:35aALGOWATT S P A : partner in the VPP4Islands UE project for virtual power plant and smart energy in the islands
PU
12:34aSpurred by reform, China's niche LNG buyers to pour in investments, double imports
RE
12:31aSocial Media Analytics Market | Impact of COVID-19 On the Application Software Sector Industry | Technavio
BU
12:31aGENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S A : Successfully Raises 25 Million in an Oversubscribed Private Placement With Us and European Institutional Investors
BU
12:30aalgoWatt partner in the VPP4Islands UE project for virtual power plant and smart energy in the islands
GL
12:30aPIEDMONT LITHIUM : Company Report – October 2020
PU
12:27aDollar drifts as markets look for certainty on U.S. stimulus
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2OxyContin maker Purdue to plead guilty over opioid practices, deal sparks opposition
3Ant Group to launch $35 billion IPO after final nod from China regulator
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla Extended Profit Streak With Record Quarterly Sales -- 2nd Update
5Apollo seeks to tame investor concerns over CEO's ties to Epstein

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group