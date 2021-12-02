The Aviation Industry Celebrates the 2022 APEX/IFSA Award Winners

Airlines and Vendor Partners Recognized by Peers for Implementation of New and Innovative Programs

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airline and vendor members of the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) and the International Flight Services Association (IFSA) honored their peers as they celebrated this year's newest state-of-the-art programs. The APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony took place during the airline industry's first in-person event of the year, APEX/IFSA EXPO.

Recognizing specific, innovative and new achievements successfully implemented in the past year, APEX/IFSA Award winners are determined by industry and media judging panels.

2022 APEX AWARD WINNERS:

WestJet - Best Inflight Connectivity Innovation: ZeroTouch: Cutting Media Load Times by 85%

- Best Inflight Connectivity Innovation: ZeroTouch: Cutting Media Load Times by 85% United ‎Airlines - Best Inflight Entertainment Innovation: United Signature Interior - Bluetooth

- Best Inflight Entertainment Innovation: United Signature Interior - Bluetooth Spirit Airlines - Best Airport Innovation: First self-bag drop ‎off

- Best Airport Innovation: First self-bag drop ‎off Spafax - Best Marketing Innovation: Spafax Engages Singapore Airlines Club Members with Priority Digital

2022 APEX/IFSA AWARD WINNERS:

Airbus - Best Cabin Innovation: Airspace on A320 ‎Family

- Best Cabin Innovation: Airspace on A320 ‎Family GOJO Industries - Best Product or Service: PURELL PEACE OF MIND™ on Delta Air ‎Lines

2022 IFSA AWARD WINNERS:

Malaysia Airlines Berhad - Best Inflight Food or Beverage: Cool Treats Ice ‎Cream

- Best Inflight Food or Beverage: Cool Treats Ice ‎Cream Buzz - Best Onboard Amenity: Singapore Airlines Kids Range featuring Disney's Aladdin, Lion King, Captain Marvel and ‎Dumbo

"APEX is proud to highlight the most innovative approaches in passenger experience from our member airlines and vendors. We honor these organizations who have shown exemplary dedication to advancing the customer experience," says Maura Chacko, co-chair of the APEX Awards Committee.

Other awards given out during the APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony include the APEX Official Airline Ratings™, Passenger Choice Awards®, World Class, and Health & Safety. Individuals were also recognized during the evening. Turkish Airline's Chairman of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee, İlker Aycı, was honored with the APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement, and SpiceJet Limited, took home the APEX Newcomer Award.

For more information about and photos of the awards given out during the APEX/IFSA Award Ceremony, please visit apex.aero



About the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX)

As a global non-profit and one of the world's largest international airline associations, APEX advances passenger experience with the backing of nearly every major airline and valued supplier over the past 42 years. In conjunction with both the International Flight Services Association (IFSA) and Future Travel Experience (FTE), APEX serves the full spectrum of the end-to-end travel experience. APEX reinvests all of its resources to serving its members, strengthening the worldwide airline industry, advancing thought-leadership, fostering business opportunities via events, developing global initiatives, setting key airline standards, and highlighting well-deserved recognition across our industry.

For more information about APEX, please visit apex.aero

About the International Flight Services Association (IFSA)

The International Flight Services Association (IFSA) is a global professional association serving the needs and interests of airline and railway personnel, caterers and suppliers who provide onboard services on regularly scheduled travel routes. Under the umbrella of APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) serving every major airline in the world, IFSA is dedicated to the advancement of the art and science of the multi-billion-dollar inflight and railway onboard service industry.

For more information about IFSA, please visit ifsa.apex.aero

