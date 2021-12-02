Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Aviation Industry Celebrates the 2022 APEX/IFSA Award Winners

12/02/2021 | 02:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Airlines and Vendor Partners Recognized by Peers for Implementation of New and Innovative Programs

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airline and vendor members of the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) and the International Flight Services Association (IFSA) honored their peers as they celebrated this year's newest state-of-the-art programs. The APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony took place during the airline industry's first in-person event of the year, APEX/IFSA EXPO.

Recognizing specific, innovative and new achievements successfully implemented in the past year, APEX/IFSA Award winners are determined by industry and media judging panels. 

2022 APEX AWARD WINNERS:

  • WestJet - Best Inflight Connectivity Innovation: ZeroTouch: Cutting Media Load Times by 85%
  • United ‎Airlines - Best Inflight Entertainment Innovation: United Signature Interior - Bluetooth
  • Spirit Airlines - Best Airport Innovation: First self-bag drop ‎off
  • Spafax - Best Marketing Innovation: Spafax Engages Singapore Airlines Club Members with Priority Digital

2022 APEX/IFSA AWARD WINNERS:

  • Airbus - Best Cabin Innovation: Airspace on A320 ‎Family
  • GOJO Industries - Best Product or Service: PURELL PEACE OF MIND™ on Delta Air ‎Lines

2022 IFSA AWARD WINNERS:

  • Malaysia Airlines Berhad - Best Inflight Food or Beverage: Cool Treats Ice ‎Cream
  • Buzz - Best Onboard Amenity: Singapore Airlines Kids Range featuring Disney's Aladdin, Lion King, Captain Marvel and ‎Dumbo

"APEX is proud to highlight the most innovative approaches in passenger experience from our member airlines and vendors. We honor these organizations who have shown exemplary dedication to advancing the customer experience," says Maura Chacko, co-chair of the APEX Awards Committee.

Other awards given out during the APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony include the APEX Official Airline Ratings™Passenger Choice Awards®World Class, and Health & Safety. Individuals were also recognized during the evening. Turkish Airline's Chairman of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee, İlker Aycı, was honored with the APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement, and SpiceJet Limited, took home the APEX Newcomer Award.

For more information about and photos of the awards given out during the APEX/IFSA Award Ceremony, please visit apex.aero, follow us on TwitterLinkedInFacebookInstagram and sign up for the APEX Daily Experience e-newsletter.


###

About the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX)
As a global non-profit and one of the world's largest international airline associations, APEX advances passenger experience with the backing of nearly every major airline and valued supplier over the past 42 years. In conjunction with both the International Flight Services Association (IFSA) and Future Travel Experience (FTE), APEX serves the full spectrum of the end-to-end travel experience.  APEX reinvests all of its resources to serving its members, strengthening the worldwide airline industry, advancing thought-leadership, fostering business opportunities via events, developing global initiatives, setting key airline standards, and highlighting well-deserved recognition across our industry.

For more information about APEX, please visit apex.aero, sign up for the APEX Daily Experience e-newsletter, or follow APEX on TwitterFacebookInstagram and LinkedIn.

About the International Flight Services Association (IFSA)

The International Flight Services Association (IFSA) is a global professional association serving the needs and interests of airline and railway personnel, caterers and suppliers who provide onboard services on regularly scheduled travel routes. Under the umbrella of APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) serving every major airline in the world, IFSA is dedicated to the advancement of the art and science of the multi-billion-dollar inflight and railway onboard service industry.

For more information about IFSA, please visit ifsa.apex.aero, or follow IFSA on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Robin Applebaum

APEX Director, Marketing & Communications

RApplebaum@apex.aero

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Latest news "Companies"
02:55pIIROC Trading Halt - MRS
AQ
02:54pVitapod Go Gives Consumers A Quick, Easy Way To Enjoy Delicious Health Drinks Anywhere, Anytime
PR
02:51pHUT 8 MINING : Provides Production Update for November 2021 - Form 6-K
PU
02:51pANALOG DEVICES : Named to Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies 2022 List
PU
02:51pHAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : utility work on Bingham Street Tuesday, Dec. 7 to affect traffic, street parking
PU
02:51pEDISON INTERNATIONAL : SCE Quadruples Rebate Offer for Pre-Owned EVs
PU
02:51pCISCO : Snort 3 Anywhere
PU
02:51pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Missouri American Water Invests $16.7 Million to Improve Water Service...
PU
02:51pMost popular EV in Canada, Tesla Model 3, no longer eligible for federal rebate
AQ
02:51pStatement by Administrator Guzman on SBA-Proposed Reforms to Increase Equity in Federal Buying
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares decline on Omicron uncertainty
2Analyst recommendations: American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twit..
3Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices
4China aviation authority issues airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 M..
5GoviEx Uranium : grants stock options

HOT NEWS