"I'd like to be clear: the BBC does not have an agenda - we are driven by purpose," Davie said in an email to staff, the report said, following searches by Indian tax authorities at BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

That tax probe came after India reacted angrily to a documentary by the British broadcaster about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as chief minister of the western state of Gujarat during riots in 2002.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)